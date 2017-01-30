Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Samsung Galaxy S8's Unusual Screen Resolution Rumoured Ahead of March Launch

 
30 January 2017
Samsung Galaxy S8's Unusual Screen Resolution Rumoured Ahead of March Launch

Highlights

  • Galaxy S8 likely to sport 1440x2960 pixels screen resolution
  • It is said to feature a screen size of 5.8-inch
  • Galaxy S8 rumoured to launch on March 29

Samsung may have confirmed that it will be giving a miss to the MWC 2017 event in Barcelona next month, but that doesn't mean that rumours around the handset would stop. A new leak claims that the Samsung Galaxy S8 flagship will sport an unusual screen resolution.

According to a Chinese tipster, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 will sport a resolution of 1440x2960 pixels screen resolution which turns out an unusual aspect ratio of 18.5:9 - something that was leaked earlier as well. We can expect the Galaxy S8 and the rumoured Galaxy S8 Plus to come in 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch screen sizes. In comparison, LG's upcoming G6 flagship is likely to sport a 5.7-inch display - which was shown off by LG Display earlier this month - and will boast of an unusual aspect ratio of 2:1. The leak was first picked up by The Android Soul.

Based on first leaked live image, Samsung's Galaxy S8 will seemingly give the signature Home Button at the front a miss. The recently leaked images have claimed that the fingerprint scanner will be present at the back adjacent to the camera. The Samsung logo is also likely to be present at the back, making the front sport a minimal 'all-display' design. The handset is said to sport a 12-megapixel rear while there will be an 8-megapixel front camera. As reported earlier, Samsung is said to have first dibs on the latest Snapdragon 835 processor and it will feature a 4GB of RAM alongside 64GB built-in storage.

As for the Samsung Galaxy S8 release date, previous reports have suggested that the smartphone will launch on March 29 at an unpacked event in New York. Both models are expected to go on sale from April 21, and they will cost EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 7,300) more than their predecessors.

Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

