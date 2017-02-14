Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Samsung Galaxy S8's Initial Shipments Reportedly Doubled; New Details Surface on the Internet

 
14 February 2017
Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ likely to launch in March
  • New Korean report says Galaxy S8 productions are being ramped up
  • Initial shipments for Galaxy S8 could reach 55 million units

Samsung's next flagship Galaxy S8 is widely rumoured to be unveiled at an event on March 29. Now, the South Korean company has reportedly ramped up productions for the Galaxy S8. Additionally, Samsung's Galaxy S8+ smartphone has been once again spotted on the company's support page, and new concept-based renders have made their way to the Internet.

South Korean publication The Investor reports that Samsung has doubled first shipments of the Galaxy S8, said to be 40 percent more compared to the Galaxy S7 launched last year. The Investor says that the initial shipments could reach 55 million units this year. It adds that initial shipments for the Samsung Galaxy S7 were 48 million while for the Galaxy S6 was 45 million shipments. The report adds that Samsung is busy "securing more OLED panels than usual" to counter possible scarcity of OLED panels ahead of next iPhone launch.

Separately, Samsung's Galaxy S8+ has been again listed on the company site, this time on a Singapore support page, once again confirming the existence of the handset. The Galaxy S8+ was recently listed with model number SM-G955FD in India. Samsung's Singapore website lists the Galaxy S8+ as SM-G955FZKDXSP. Additionally, new concept renders of the Samsung Galaxy S8 have surfaced on the Internet.

The new renders have been shared by Designwoos and claim to show the yet-to-be-announced Samsung Galaxy S8 in all its glory. The new concept renders also show new colour schemes for the Galaxy S8 and are in-line with previously leaked images.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are expected to debut in March while are rumoured to go on sale from April.

Tags: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8 Features, Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaks, Samsung Galaxy S8 Price, Samsung Galaxy S8 Availability, Mobiles, Android, Bixby, Samsung Hello, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

