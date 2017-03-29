Samsung Galaxy S8 Will Ship With Bundled Wireless Speakers in the UK

Samsung is set to launch its upcoming flagship smartphones Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ at its Unpacked event on Wednesday, at 11am EDT (8:30pm IST). The South Korean company is hoping to avoid the mistakes it made with its ill-fated Galaxy Note 7. In a move to lure its lost customers back and possibly add more, Samsung appears to be sweetening the Galaxy S8 sale with freebies to make it a perfect launch. This time around, UK-based mobile seller Carphone Warehouse has announced to offer wireless Samsung speaker worth GBP 99.99 (roughly Rs. 8,100) with the purchase of Galaxy S8 or S8+.

We've been treated to nearly every detail about the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ ahead of launch, from specifications to the pricing in different regions. Recent rumours indicate the Samsung Galaxy S8 price will start at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 56,000), while the Galaxy S8+ will be priced at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 63,300). A complimentary Samsung speaker being offered with the purchase of Galaxy S8 smartphones should definitely attract buyers. This deal is available in the UK, but there is speculation that the rest of Europe could also get similar offers.

According to the mobile vendor Carphone Warehouse, the Samsung speakers are being offered exclusively by the e-tailer and no other retailer in the UK is planning to offer such a deal. Interestingly, Samsung is not only making hype around the imminent launch of Galaxy S8 smartphones but also trying to gather as much attention as it can. According to PhoneArena, Samsung is flagging some 4,000 retail locations in the United States to let people experience the new smartphones. The catch here is that these people should already have pre-ordered the new smartphones, which will also later get them other free stuffs, for instance, microSD cards, Samsung Gear VR, Netflix subscription, and gift vouchers.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are expected to go up for pre-bookings starting April 10 while the sale is anticipated to begin from April 28. However, Samsung will not prioritise South Korea this time, and is said to launch the handsets globally across markets almost at the same time. This information is based on rumours and it is on Wednesday that Samsung will throw light on official release dates.