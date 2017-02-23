A new report from South Korea claims availability details of the upcoming LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8. According to ET News, LG's next flagship smartphone, set to launch on Sunday in Barcelona, will be going on sale from March 10. The report says that LG will start pre-registrations for the LG G6 from March 2 to March 9. The new report also claims that the Samsung Galaxy S8, which is rumoured to be unveiled next month, will be going on sale from April 21.

The report adds that the Galaxy S8 will be going on sale globally which means international market as well as homeland South Korea on April 21. It further adds that Samsung decided to have same dates for global launch of the Galaxy S8 to "have stable supplies." The South Korean report cites a high-ranking official for a mobile network provider for the availability details.

Samsung's Galaxy S8 has been rumoured to have multiple-city launch on March 29 while the handset was until now expected to go on sale from April 14. The new report acknowledges that Samsung has delayed availability of the Galaxy S8 by a week citing reasons such as size of supplies and others.

If the new details are true then LG's new G6 flagship may indeed get a head start against Samsung's Galaxy S8. An earlier report stressed on the similar fact adding that LG has chosen to use the dated Snapdragon 821 in its G6 to get a head start against the Galaxy S8, which is likely to use the latest Snapdragon 835 processor.

LG has been busy promoting its upcoming LG G6 flagship, and has revealed details about FullVision display, Quad DAC support, dust and water resistance, reliability, and UX 6.0.

Samsung, on the other, is expected to debut the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in two screen size variants - 5.7-inches and 6.2-inches. The South Korean company is rumoured to bring its new virtual assistant Bixby. Both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are expected to pack the latest Snapdragon 835 processor with up to 6GB of RAM. Another highlight of the Galaxy S8 series is said to be the dual rear cameras.