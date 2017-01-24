Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S8 smartphone has already seen fair share of leaks in past one month but one of the mysteries surrounding the phone has been regarding its launch date. Even though the South Korean company has been tipped to launch its next flagship smartphone in mid-April, a new rumour suggests that Samsung will launch Galaxy S8 in simultaneous launch events that are expected to be held in the US and Europe on March 29.

Twitter user @Ricciolo1, who previously claimed that Samsung Galaxy S8 was ready to be presented to partners and investors at MWC 2017 next month, before a March 29 unveiling and an April availability, has now said that the phone will be launched in a multiple-city launch event in March, as pointed out in a report by GSMArena. Apart from the launch date, @Ricciolo1 has also suggested that Samsung will have a "record breaking marketing campaign" for its upcoming flagship smartphone.

Further, the Galaxy S8 has been reportedly tipped to be made available sometime between Week 17 of 2017, or between April 24 and April 30 later this year. Other leaks pointed to an April 18 availability.

Recently, Samsung confirmed that the company will not launch Galaxy S8 smartphone at MWC 2017 this year. As this will be company's first flagship smartphone since the Galaxy Note 7 debacle, it doesn't seem far-fetched at this point that it will be a record-breaking market campaign but several other leaks have suggested that the launch event is likely to be held in April. As this is another rumour, we will advise you to take it with a pinch of salt.

Apart from the narrow bezel design and curved screen edges, the Galaxy S8 smartphone was recently tipped to feature a heat pipe cooling system, similar to that on Galaxy S7. This feature might be a necessity for the product after the heating and explosion cases earlier reported with the Galaxy Note 7.