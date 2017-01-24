Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Samsung Galaxy S8 Tipped to Have Multiple-City Launch Event on March 29

 
24 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy S8 Tipped to Have Multiple-City Launch Event on March 29

Highlights

  • Samsung recently confirmed the phone will not be launched at MWC 2017
  • Galaxy S8 has been tipped to made available late in April
  • The smartphone is expected to feature heat pipe cooling system

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S8 smartphone has already seen fair share of leaks in past one month but one of the mysteries surrounding the phone has been regarding its launch date. Even though the South Korean company has been tipped to launch its next flagship smartphone in mid-April, a new rumour suggests that Samsung will launch Galaxy S8 in simultaneous launch events that are expected to be held in the US and Europe on March 29.

Twitter user @Ricciolo1, who previously claimed that Samsung Galaxy S8 was ready to be presented to partners and investors at MWC 2017 next month, before a March 29 unveiling and an April availability, has now said that the phone will be launched in a multiple-city launch event in March, as pointed out in a report by GSMArena. Apart from the launch date, @Ricciolo1 has also suggested that Samsung will have a "record breaking marketing campaign" for its upcoming flagship smartphone.

Further, the Galaxy S8 has been reportedly tipped to be made available sometime between Week 17 of 2017, or between April 24 and April 30 later this year. Other leaks pointed to an April 18 availability.

Recently, Samsung confirmed that the company will not launch Galaxy S8 smartphone at MWC 2017 this year. As this will be company's first flagship smartphone since the Galaxy Note 7 debacle, it doesn't seem far-fetched at this point that it will be a record-breaking market campaign but several other leaks have suggested that the launch event is likely to be held in April. As this is another rumour, we will advise you to take it with a pinch of salt.

Apart from the narrow bezel design and curved screen edges, the Galaxy S8 smartphone was recently tipped to feature a heat pipe cooling system, similar to that on Galaxy S7. This feature might be a necessity for the product after the heating and explosion cases earlier reported with the Galaxy Note 7.

Tags: Samsung Galaxy S8 Rumour, Galaxy S8 Launch Rumour, Mobiles, Samsung, Android
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Confirmed, Will Be 'Safer' Says Mobile Chief
Yahoo Reportedly Being Probed by US SEC Over Data Breaches
Micromax Canvas Mega 4G Q417
Samsung Galaxy S8 Tipped to Have Multiple-City Launch Event on March 29
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Canvas Mega 4G Q417
TRENDING
  1. Honor 6X Set to Launch in India Today
  2. Flipkart Republic Day Sale Kicks Off on Tuesday
  3. Redmi Note 4 Launch, Nokia 6 Sold Out, Amazon Sale, and More This Week
  4. Vodafone's New Postpaid Plans Offer Unlimited Calls, Up to 40GB of Data
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review
  6. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  7. Nokia Drops Hint at Snapdragon 835 Based Smartphone
  8. Xiaomi's Global VP Hugo Barra Is Leaving the Company in February
  9. Nokia 6 Gone In 60 Seconds, Amazon India Sale, More: Your 360 Daily
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Goes on Sale in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.