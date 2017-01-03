Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Samsung Galaxy S8 Tipped to Come With Windows 10-Like Continuum Feature

 
03 January 2017
Samsung Galaxy S8 Tipped to Come With Windows 10-Like Continuum Feature

Photo Credit: All About Windows Phone

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S8 to sport a Continuum-like feature
  • It will enable usage of smartphone on a desktop
  • The smartphone is expected to arrive in April

After the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, Samsung will look to bring back some of its lost goodwill back with the Galaxy S8. There have been several rumours on all things new coming with the Samsung Galaxy S8, and a fresh leak hints that the popular Continuum feature seen on Windows 10 Mobile devices could make its way to the Samsung Galaxy S8 as well.

All About Windows Phone reports that Samsung is working on a Continuum-like feature, and looks to introduce it on the Galaxy S8. This means that you could use your smartphone on your PC by connecting the device to the monitor, and the keyboard and mouse via Bluetooth (presumably). The leaked image also shows multi-window support, and the feature is being called the Samsung Desktop Experience. We, of course, recommend you to take this leak with a pinch of salt.

The smartphone has been tipped to come in two display sizes - 5-inch and 6-inch. The Samsung Galaxy S8 is also expected to sport a pressure sensitive display, and let go of all physical buttons. The fingerprint scanner could go to the back of the smartphone, although there is also a possibility of an optical fingerprint scanner as well.

As is the tradition, Samsung could bring Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895-based variants in different countries, depending on the market condition. Both Samsung Galaxy S8 processor variants are said to employ Mali-G71 GPU clocked at 550MHz, and support LPDDR4 RAM, UFS 2.1 storage, 4K screens, and Cat.16 LTE. The device is expected to not launch before April, and could be a slightly higher priced than the Galaxy S7.

Tags: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak, Samsung Galaxy S8 Feature, Windows 10, Continuum, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Leaks Detail the Flagship SoC Ahead of Its CES 2017 Launch
Micromax Canvas Mega 4G Q417
