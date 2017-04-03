Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung GalaxyS8+ have been released, and pre-orders have already started. The devices sport two chips – the Snapdragon 835 and the Exynos 8895 SoC – and both the devices will integrate these chipsets depending upon the region. Benchmark results of these phones have now released and surprisingly the latter outperforms the Qualcomm chipset.

According to the AnTuTu and GeekBench 4 benchmark results (as spotted by PlayfulDroid and GSMArena, the Exynos 8895 chip scores an impressive 174,155 points, compared to the 162,101 points logged by the Snapdragon 835 chipset. The difference is only marginal between the two phones, but it does still give an edge to the Samsung chip over the Qualcomm chip. Both the chips are capable of Gigabit LTE speeds as well, something that is possible in the Snapdragon 835 because of the X16 LTE modem.

The Snapdragon 835 SoC variants will be made available in select markets including US, and the Exynos 8895 SoC variants will be available in most markets, including India. The iPhone 7 Plus, OnePlus 3T, LG G6, and HTC U Ultra also performed well in the AnTuTu benchmark results, but the Galaxy S8 (Exynos 8895) variant outshines all. Even in the GeekBench 4 multi-core tests, the Galaxy S8 outperforms.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S8 features a 5.8-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED display while the Galaxy S8+ sports a 6.2-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED display. Both the smartphones sport 12-megapixel 'Dual Pixel' rear camera with optical image stabilisation and an f/1.7 aperture, while there is an 8-megapixel front camera with autofocus on board as well, featuring an f/1.7 aperture.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ pack 4GB of RAM and come with 64GB inbuilt storage while also supporting expandable storage via microSD card (up to 256GB). Both the smartphones will support wireless charging as well as fast charging. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ pack 3000mAh and 3500mAh batteries respectively.