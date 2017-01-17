Samsung's redemption for last year's mayhem will begin with the Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone scheduled to hit the markets sometime in April. The device is rumoured to see big changes from its predecessor, and leaks pour in every day, filling in the puzzle. The latest bout of rumours indicate that Samsung is planning to introduce a big update to its S Health app featuring integration with services like WebMD - alongside the launch of the Galaxy S8. Furthermore, there will be many improvements to the selfie camera, and the integration of an iris scanner in the front is also expected. Leaks have also unveiled the dimensions and the model numbers of the upcoming Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus smartphones.

Beginning with the camera, South Korean site ETNews reports that Samsung is looking to improve its front camera, and is expected to introduce autofocus for its selfie lens as well - a first for the company if true - but not the first time this functionality is being rumoured. Furthermore, the report tips that the Samsung Galaxy S8 will see the iris recognition feature that was first introduced in the Samsung Galaxy Note 7. The iris recognition feature will allow users to unlock their smartphone just by looking at it.

Alternatively, Sammobile reports that the S Health app will see a big overhaul with the Samsung Galaxy S8 release. The app will introduce integration of medical information services like WebMD and Amwell. This will give S Health app users access to a lot of information, allowing them to search for drugs, diseases, and symptoms easily. The report states that it will also allow users to book a doctor appointment and even conduct video appointments with them 24x7 - from the S Health app. The new redesigned version will also let you search for nearby pharmacies, and store critical information about your health for doctor's review. It will let you save your medical history like past prescriptions, symptoms, and even photos for proper diagnosis. Health insurance facilities and the ability to dial 911 during emergency will also be able available in-app. If this is true, this will be a huge update to the S Health app, and will help combat the tough competition from Apple's Health and Google Fit apps.

The Samsung Galaxy S8's dimensions have also been unveiled. According to GSMArena, the big Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus measures 152.38x78.51x7.94mm, while the Samsung Galaxy S8 measures at 140.14x72.20x7.30mm. The Plus variant is significantly larger than the predecessor Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. The dimensions tip screen sizes of 6.3-inch and 5.7-inch for the Galaxy S8 Plus and the Galaxy S8, in line with a previous leak tipping 6.2-inch and 5.7-inch screen sizes respectively.

Lastly, a Chinese tipster has tipped that the model numbers for Galaxy S8 will be SM-G9500/SM-G950X, and for the Galaxy S8 Plus it will be SM-G9550/SM-G955X. The base model number is for the Chinese market, and the model number with 'X' will be replaced by specific numbers depending on regions and carriers.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to have thin top and bottom bezels, with no buttons for navigation. The smartphone's display is tipped to integrate 3D Touch functionality, an on-display optical fingerprint scanner, and a virtual assistant called Bixby is also expected to be introduced.