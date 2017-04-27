Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S8+ Screen Replacement Will Cost 25 Percent More Than Galaxy S7 Edge: Report

 
27 April 2017
Samsung Galaxy S8+ Screen Replacement Will Cost 25 Percent More Than Galaxy S7 Edge: Report

Highlights

  • New report claims Galaxy S8+ screen replacement a costly affair
  • Likely to cost 25 percent more than the Galaxy S7
  • The screen replacement cost for Galaxy S8+ said to be EUR 250

There have been reports claiming that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ material costs are much higher than the predecessors. A new report corroborates previous claims, and adds that the screen replacement on the Galaxy S8+ will cost you 25 percent more than the Galaxy S7 Edge.

The new Polish report claims that the screen replacement will cost Samsung Galaxy S8+ users roughly EUR 250 (roughly Rs. 17,500) while this was EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ Review

For pricing, the Galaxy S8 starts at $750 (roughly Rs. 48,000), which is about $100 higher than the Galaxy S7 in the US. It's worth noting that Samsung is yet to reveal screen replacement costs for the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The Polish report has not cited any source for its claim of screen replacement cost.

One of the biggest highlights of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ premium smartphones is the Infinity Display, and it dominates the front panel. The nearly all-glass design of Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ means that there is more glass at the front and is susceptible to crack. SquareTrade, a company that sells gadget-repair plans, recently claimed that the new Samsung phones are "extremely susceptible to cracking when dropped from any angle."

To refresh on the new Samsung phones, the India variants of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are powered by the Exynos 9985 chipset. The price in India for the Galaxy S8 is Rs. 57,900 (MOP), while the Samsung Galaxy S8+ price in India is Rs. 64,900 (MOP). Samsung has brought the dual-SIM variants of the smartphones to India.

Samsung India has claimed that the pre-bookings for the new flagship Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones have reached 80,000 units within a week of the launch in India.

Tags: Samsung, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8 Repair, Mobiles, Android
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Samsung Galaxy S8+ Screen Replacement Will Cost 25 Percent More Than Galaxy S7 Edge: Report
 
 

