Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ Price, Press Shots Leaked Ahead of March 29 Launch

 
20 March 2017
Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ Price, Press Shots Leaked Ahead of March 29 Launch

Photo Credit: Evan Blass

Highlights

  • The devices will sport a dedicated Bixby button
  • The Samsung Galaxy S8 will be priced starting at EUR 799
  • Both the devices will run on Snapdragon 835 SoC

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8+ are now just a few days away, and leaks have already told us almost everything about the smartphones. The latest one comes in the form of press shots that show the device from two angles and various colour options. Alongside, prce details have been leaked.

Noted tipster @evleaks aka Evan Blass has shared press shots of the Samsung Galaxy S8. In the images, the device is seen in Black Sky, Orchid Grey, and Arctic Silver colour variants; however the device is expected to come in more colour options. The leak reiterates all previous rumours of a large dual edge display with no Home Button in the front. The volume buttons and dedicated Bixby button are seen on the left edge and the power button in seen on the right edge of the smartphone. Unfortunately, the back of the device is not shown in this leak, but previous ones suggest a centred camera setup with a fingerprint scanner beside it. The Samsung logo will reside at the centre as well.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date, Specifications, Price, and More: What the Rumours Say

Blass has also leaked the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, and the Galaxy S8 price will start at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 56,000), S8+ at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 63,300), new GearVR will cost EUR 129 (roughly Rs. 9,000), new Gear360 will be priced at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 16,100) and an accessory that could provide a Continuum-like called DeX could be priced at EUR 150 (roughly Rs. 10,500).

Previous leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will sport a 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch (1440x2560 pixels) Super AMOLED pressure sensitive display. Both are expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 SoC, but some markets will get the home-grown Exynos 8895 chip as well. The devices will run on Android 7.0 Nougat, and support dual-SIM slots. In the camera department, there is expected to be a 12-megapixel dual pixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera as well. The Samsung Galaxy S8 will be water and dust resistant, support an iris scanner, may sport some sort of facial recognition, and 3000mAh and 3500mAh batteries respectively.

The smartphones are all set launch at the company's Galaxy Unpacked 2017 event on March 29 in New York, and it will kick off at 11am EDT (9:30pm IST).

Tags: Samsung, SAmsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaks, Samsung Galaxy S8 Design, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Yu Yunicorn
