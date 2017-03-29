Leaks continue to pour even though we are just hours away from the Samsung Galaxy S8 launch. The latest leak sheds light on the Bixby digital assistant that is also tipped to have dedicated button on the smartphone. Screenshots of what the Bixby assistant can do have surfaced online, and it reveals information on how you will be able to activate the assistant, use it, and how it will also be able to perform an image search.

Tipster Ricciolo1 has shared screenshots on Twitter giving more details on the things Bixby can do. You will be able to activate Bixby by pressing the dedicated key or by just saying Bixby. The assistant will respond confirming that it is ready to take a command, and you can then talk or type your command, as you prefer. Bixby will throw back the desired result, make a call to the specified contact, or open a specific app depending on the command you gave. There’s also something called as the Bixby Vision which will enable users to search online based on image queries. Once you activate the image search feature, it will scan objects or locations within the camera frame to search for similar products online or refer nearby places. You can also use it as a translation tool in a different country by just pointing the camera to the text, and Bixby Vision will translate it for you.

This feature will be made available in select regions only, and Bixby will only work if you’re connected to a mobile or a Wi-Fi network. Also, it is imperative to sign in with a Samsung account to enable Bixby.

Photo Credit: Ricciolo1

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8+ are set to launch in New York in just a few hours at a grand Galaxy Unpacked event. The event will kick off at 11am EDT (8:30pm IST), and here’s how you can watch it live. According to previous rumours, the Samsung Galaxy S8 price will start at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 56,000), Galaxy S8+ at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 63,300), new Gear VR will cost EUR 129 (roughly Rs. 9,000), new Gear 360 will be priced at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 16,100), and an accessory that could provide a Continuum-like called DeX could be priced at EUR 150 (roughly Rs. 10,500).

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are expected to sport 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch Super AMOLED pressure sensitive displays respectively, with QHD+ display resolutions (2400x2960 pixels). The two smartphones will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 SoC, but some markets will get the home-grown Exynos 8895 chip as well. They will be paired with 4GB of RAM, though China and South Korea are said to get 6GB of RAM variants. The devices will run on Android 7.0 Nougat, and support dual-SIM slots. In the camera department, there is expected to be a 12-megapixel dual pixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera as well. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones will be IP68-rated for dust and water resistance, support an iris scanner, may sport some sort of facial recognition, and 3000mAh and 3500mAh batteries respectively.