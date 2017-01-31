Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Samsung Galaxy S8 Rumoured to Launch Alongside New Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

 
31 January 2017
Samsung Level In with ANC In-Ear Wired Earphones

Highlights

  • New Samsung wireless headphones likely to launch in March
  • The alleged headphones said to be priced at EUR 130 (roughly Rs. 9,500)
  • Said to be upgraded version of the Level In with ANC wired headphones

Samsung's Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone may not be the only hardware planned for March 29, if a new report is to be believed. A new tip claims that Samsung may reveal its new wireless noise-cancelling headphones alongside the new Samsung Galaxy S8 flagship in March.

The latest tip comes from Roland Quandt of winfuture.de who has lately been on a spree when it comes to leaks whether it's the Samsung Galaxy S8 or Lenovo's much-anticipated Moto G5 and G5 Plus. In a tweet, Quandt wrote, "New Samsung Level In ANC wireless headphones with Active Noise Cancelling are coming with the Samsung Galaxy S8 - EO-IG950B."

According to the leaked details, the new wireless headphones will supposedly be priced at EUR 130 (roughly Rs. 9,500). The new pair of headphones from Samsung are said to be an upgrade to the existing Level In with ANC In-Ear Wired Headphones which are available to buy in the market.

Samsung is widely rumoured to debut its new Galaxy S8 on March 29 at an unpacked event in New York while the smartphone is widely expected to go on sale from April 21. Based on preliminary leaks, Samsung's Galaxy S8 will seemingly give the signature Home Button at the front a miss. The recently leaked images have claimed that the fingerprint scanner will be present at the back adjacent to the camera. The Samsung logo is also likely to be present at the back, making the front sport a minimal 'all-display' design. The handset is said to sport a 12-megapixel rear while there will be an 8-megapixel front camera. As reported earlier, Samsung is said to have first dibs on the latest Snapdragon 835 processor and it will feature a 4GB of RAM alongside 64GB built-in storage.

Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

