Samsung launched its flagship Galaxy S8+ smartphone internationally in colour variants including Midnight Black, Orchid Grey, Arctic Silver, Coral Blue, and Maple Gold. Now, the South Korean company has launched the smartphone in a brand new Rose Pink colour in Taiwan. The Rose Pink colour variant of Samsung Galaxy S8+ has been priced by the company at TWD 27,900 (roughly Rs. 59,300).

The new colour variant of the Samsung Galaxy S8+ will be made available through major distribution channels from early July and pre-orders will be available till June 30, as per the company's official website. The Rose Pink colour variant was first spotted by Sammobile.

Notably, Samsung recently rebranded the Coral Blue, Maple Gold and Orchid Grey colour variants of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in Taiwan to Ice Lake Blue, Smoked Purple Grey, and Quicksand Gold.

To recall, the smartphone is available in India in just Coral Blue, Maple Gold, and Midnight Black colours. Apart from the new colour, the rest of the specifications remain the same for the Galaxy S8+. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat and sports a 6.2-inch Infinity display with a resolution of 1440x2960 pixels. The Galaxy S8+ is powered by 1.9GHz octa-core Exynos 8895 processor and coupled with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the smartphone features a 12-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel camera at front for taking selfies. The Galaxy S8+ comes with 64GB of built-in storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a card. It houses a 3500mAh non rsemovable battery. It measures 159.50x73.40x8.10mm and weighs 173 grams. The connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, USB OTG, 3G, and 4G. The Galaxy S8+ comes with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating and has a fingerprint scanner at the back.

Currently, the company has only announced the Rose Pink colour variant only for Taiwan and we will have to wait and see whether it will be made available for more markets going ahead or not.