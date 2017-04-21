Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S8+ Reportedly Receiving Its First Update, Includes April Security Patch

 
21 April 2017
Highlights

Highlights

  • The update brings improvements to facial recognition feature
  • First update has been made available just in Europe as of now
  • Simple bypass for facial recognition was found earlier this month

While Samsung's latest flagship Galaxy S8+ smartphone will get its release in several regions across the globe on Friday, the company has reportedly started rolling out the first update for the device already. While this first update doesn't bring any interesting new features ahead of release, it does contain April 2017 security update that fixes several vulnerabilities associated with the operating system on the device.

The first software update for Galaxy S8+ has already started showing up for users in Belgium and Germany and is expected to make its way to other countries in the region over next few days, as per a report by Sammobile. Notably, the update brings along improvements for the facial recognition feature of the smartphone, according to report. Considering that a bypass was found for the feature shortly after its launch, this improvement might make it more secure.

Apart from this improvement, as we mentioned before, the update carries April Android security update, which fixes a total of 49 common vulnerabilities and cxposures (CVE) in Android operating system and additional 16 fixes specifically for the South Korean company's Galaxy smartphones.

Earlier this month, YouTube account iDeviceHelp posted a video, sourced by @marcianophone, which showed that the Galaxy S8's facial recognition feature can be fooled just by using the image of the user. In the video, the user simply took another smartphone with his picture on it and took it slowly towards the Galaxy S8 to unlock the device. The ease with which the user was able to unlock the device created a concern regarding the security on the device.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Update, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, Samsung, Galaxy S8 Plus Update, Mobiles, Android, April 2017 Security Update, Galaxy S8 Plus Facial Recognition Feature
