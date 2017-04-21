Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S8 'Red Tint' Display Issue Will Reportedly Be Fixed by Software Update

 
21 April 2017
Samsung Galaxy S8 'Red Tint' Display Issue Will Reportedly Be Fixed by Software Update

Highlights

  • Some users complained that their device's display had red tint
  • Company has said that the software fix will resolve the issue
  • The smartphone will be released on Friday

While Samsung Galaxy S8's display has been earning the smartphone a great deal of appreciation from reviewers around the world, some South Korean units of the device were reported to have a red tint on their display earlier this week. Samsung had acknowledged the issue then, but had suggested users can fix the issues themselves with adjustments within the phone. Now, a report claims Samsung will roll out an update to fix the issue.

As we mentioned, the South Korean company had tried to downplay the issue by saying that there is no issue with the phone, but now says it roll out the update due to "some dissatisfied customers," as per a report by publication The Korea Herald. "Because there are some complaints about the red-tinted screens, we decided to upgrade the software next week for all Galaxy S8 clients," a Samsung spokesperson was quoted as saying in report.

In an announcement to its service centres, the company was quoted as saying, "There will be an additional update to make colour revisions more minutely at the end of April." Some of the users who got early hands on the device reportedly complained that despite adjusting the red colour to the lowest setting, the tint issue didn't go away.

Interestingly, when the Galaxy S8's red display tint issue popped up earlier this week, it was speculated that the issue could be due to a colour balance problem caused due to use of a "deep red AMOLED to strengthen the red."

As it now appears to be an issue that can be resolved with software update, we will have to wait and see how soon the company pushes out the update. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones are set for global release on Friday and will be made available in home country as well.

Microsoft, Qualcomm's ARM-Powered Windows 10 Laptops Will Arrive in Q4
Samsung Galaxy S8 'Red Tint' Display Issue Will Reportedly Be Fixed by Software Update
 
 

