Samsung Galaxy S8 Red Tint Display Issue Fix Is Now Rolling Out

Last week, Samsung confirmed that the company will be rolling out the fix for the red tint display issue plaguing some units of the smartphone, and more recently, said the update would be rolled out this week. Staying true to its word, the South Korean company has now started rolling out the update in its home country and has even said that those users who are not satisfied with the display even after updating will be issued a replacement device.

The latest update for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, with firmware version G950NKSU1AQDG or G950NKSU1AQDG, provides users with more options to tune colour temperature and fix the issue, as pointed out in a report by Sammobile. With the update, users get the 'Full Screen Colour Balance' option in the Adaptive Display screen mode and also a 'Screen Edge Colour Balance' option in Screen Mode menu.

Some users have already reported that their device's display seems to work perfectly fine after the update but some others (from countries other than South Korea) have not received the update as of now.

Notably, earlier this week, Samsung claimed that the red tint was caused due to a feature in the phone and was not a hardware issue with the device. The company reiterated the same thing at its earnings call on Wednesday.

The company tried to initially downplay the issue and even said that users can fix the red tint by themselves from the display settings. However, some of the users who got early hands on the device complained that despite adjusting the red colour to the lowest setting, the tint issue didn't go away. Other issues the company has promised updates for are a Wi-Fi issue, and a Device Quality Agent issue.

In an announcement to its service centres last week, the company was quoted as saying, "There will be an additional update to make colour revisions more minutely at the end of April."

As the company was able to meet its rollout timeline for the home country, the update should be expected by users in other regions soon as well.