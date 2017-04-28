Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S8 Red Tint Display Issue Fix Is Now Rolling Out

 
28 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy S8 Red Tint Display Issue Fix Is Now Rolling Out

Photo Credit: KoreaHerald

Highlights

  • Samsung said that the red tint was not hardware issue
  • The update is currently rolling out to users in South Korea only
  • Some users have reported that the issue was fixed post update

Last week, Samsung confirmed that the company will be rolling out the fix for the red tint display issue plaguing some units of the smartphone, and more recently, said the update would be rolled out this week. Staying true to its word, the South Korean company has now started rolling out the update in its home country and has even said that those users who are not satisfied with the display even after updating will be issued a replacement device.

The latest update for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, with firmware version G950NKSU1AQDG or G950NKSU1AQDG, provides users with more options to tune colour temperature and fix the issue, as pointed out in a report by Sammobile. With the update, users get the 'Full Screen Colour Balance' option in the Adaptive Display screen mode and also a 'Screen Edge Colour Balance' option in Screen Mode menu.

Some users have already reported that their device's display seems to work perfectly fine after the update but some others (from countries other than South Korea) have not received the update as of now.

Notably, earlier this week, Samsung claimed that the red tint was caused due to a feature in the phone and was not a hardware issue with the device. The company reiterated the same thing at its earnings call on Wednesday.

The company tried to initially downplay the issue and even said that users can fix the red tint by themselves from the display settings. However, some of the users who got early hands on the device complained that despite adjusting the red colour to the lowest setting, the tint issue didn't go away. Other issues the company has promised updates for are a Wi-Fi issue, and a Device Quality Agent issue.

In an announcement to its service centres last week, the company was quoted as saying, "There will be an additional update to make colour revisions more minutely at the end of April."

As the company was able to meet its rollout timeline for the home country, the update should be expected by users in other regions soon as well.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Red Tint Fix Rollout, Samsung Galaxy S8 Red Tint Fix Rollout, Mobiles, Samsung Red Tint Fix Update, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, Android, Samsung
Tesla's Grohmann Said to Have Been Ousted After Clash With CEO Elon Musk
VIVO V5
Samsung Galaxy S8 Red Tint Display Issue Fix Is Now Rolling Out
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coolpad cool 1
TRENDING
  1. 5 Things to Expect From Reliance Jio in 2017
  2. Is Now the Best Time to Switch to iPhone in India?
  3. Vivo V5s Launched, Moto E4 Leaked, iPhone 8 Rumours, and More: 360 Daily
  4. Find Out When Your Nexus, Pixel Will Receive Its Last Security Update
  5. Samsung Galaxy S8 Red Tint Display Issue Fix Is Now Rolling Out
  6. Google Found to Be India's Most Attractive Employer by Randstad Survey
  7. Vivo V5s With 20-Megapixel Front Camera, 64GB Storage Launched in India
  8. Microsoft's Silver Lining: Surface Loses, but Windows Wins
  9. BlackBerry KEYone QWERTY Android Smartphone Will Go on Sale on May 31
  10. Nintendo Announces New 2DS XL That's Lighter and Sports a Larger Display
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.