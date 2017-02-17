Samsung Galaxy S8 Price and Colour Variants Leaked

Samsung Galaxy S8 is not going to be unveiled at MWC 2017, but the company will reportedly give us a launch date and a one-minute video teaser of the smartphone at its event on February 26. Running up to MWC, Samsung Galaxy S8-related leaks have been overflowing and the latest ones bring price and colour variant information. There's also a trademark filed regarding the much rumoured Bixby assistant, and Sony has been reportedly been roped in as a third supplier for Samsung Galaxy S8 batteries.

But first, a certain Ukrainain retailer's database (first spotted by Sammobile) has listed the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus in black, gold, and orchid grey colour variants. The Samsung Galaxy S8 price, according to the retailer is $950 (roughly Rs. 63,800) and $1050 (roughly Rs. 70,500) for the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus respectively. This is way more expensive than the current generation Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge smartphones. However, the Galaxy S8 is expected to come with many improvements including a large pressure sensitive display, dual camera setup, and a dedicated AI assistant, so the price increase could well be accounted.

Speaking of Samsung's Bixby assistant, Galaxy Club reports that Samsung filed a trademark for 'Bixby Reminder' in Europe, suggesting that it is going to be a feature in the AI assistant. Similar trademarks have been filed by Samsung in the past for Bixby Pay and Bixby Vision as well. Bixby Reminder, as the name suggests, is likely to be able to read calendar events and remind you of them automatically. Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to have a dedicated button for activating Bixby on the smartphone, and it is also expected to be integrated with native apps.

Lastly, Samsung is obviously hoping to avoid a repetition of the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, and has reportedly given Sony a contract to supply lithium-ion battery packs for the Galaxy S8. With this, Sony becomes the third company to be roped in - the other two being Samsung SDI and Japan's Murata Manufacturing - as suppliers for Samsung Galaxy S8's batteries. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus are expected to sport 3000mAh and 3500mAh batteries respectively.

According to previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will feature a 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch dual-edge curved displays. Samsung is widely expected to launch the smartphones on March 29, and ship them sometime in April.