Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Samsung Galaxy S8 Price and Availability Leaked

 
04 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy S8 Price and Availability Leaked

Photo Credit: @mmdj_china/ Twitter

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S8 tipped to have 6GB RAM variant only for China, Korea
  • Rest of the markets are expected to receive the 4GB RAM variant
  • Samsung Galaxy S8 is likely to launch in late March or early April

Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone Galaxy S8 has been leaked in a profusion of rumours and reports, and the South-Korean giant has planned to skip MWC 2017 and unveil the reported two Galaxy S8 models at a later date. Earlier this week, a Chinese tipster revealed that a 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage Galaxy S8 model will hit the Chinese and South Korean markets, besides the rumoured 4GB/64GB variant. Now, the price and availability details have also been revealed by him.

The price of the Galaxy S8 with 6GB of RAM is tipped to be CNY 6,088 (roughly $885 or Rs. 59,000) for the 64GB variant, with the 128GB model said to be priced at CNY 6,488 (roughly $943 or Rs. 63,000). The pricing details for the 4GB+64GB Samsung Galaxy S8 model is not known - however last week, the prolific tipster Evan Blass shared the expected price. He said that both models will go on sale from April 21, and that they will cost EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 7,300) more than their predecessors - which would mean the 5.8-inch model will come at a price of EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 58,100) and the 6.2-inch model will be priced at at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 65,400).

Alongside, the Chinese tipster has also said that the 6GB variant will be exclusive to the Asian markets of China and South Korea. In these regions, the Samsung Galaxy S8 will be offered in two storage variants (64GB and 128GB) but with 6GB of RAM. The Chinese tipster has also shared an image on Twitter that he claims could be the Galaxy S8. The image shows no home button on the front, in line with earlier multiple leaks, and the rear side shows a fingerprint scanner placed in line with camera and lens, which was shown in a concept render earlier as well. As shown in the image, there are three buttons on the left of the device, reiterating the earlier reports of the Bixby button along with volume rockers. However, the right side of the devices just has the power button.

While the image's authenticity cannot be verified, the tipster goes on to say that he's 'received some information' and this is what the Galaxy S8 will finally look like. To recall, last month a Twitter user shared a concept image render of Samsung Galaxy S8 that looks exactly the same as the one shared by the tipster who goes by @mmdj_china on Twitter.

Tags: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8 Features, Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaks, Samsung Galaxy S8 Price, Samsung Galaxy S8 Availability, Mobiles, Android
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

Alibaba Group Expands Presence in Australia, New Zealand
Micromax Bolt Q381
Samsung Galaxy S8 Price and Availability Leaked
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Gadgets 360 Mobiles Store
TRENDING
  1. BSNL Offers Mobile Internet Data at Rs. 36 Per GB
  2. Nokia P1 Concept Render Leaked; Shows Front Fingerprint Scanner
  3. Reliance Jio Tops Coverage in India, Airtel Tops 4G Speed: Report
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 2GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India Today
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8 Price and Availability Leaked
  7. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  8. Apple to Make iPhone in India, Reliance Jio vs. Airtel, More: 360 Daily
  9. ZTE Blade A2 Plus With 4GB RAM, 5000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Winstron Plant Said to Be the Sole iPhone Manufacturing Hub in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.