Samsung Galaxy S8 Pre-Orders Hit 720,000 Units in South Korea

Samsung has been claiming that the pre-orders for the Galaxy S8 have exceeded those of its predecessor, the Galaxy S7. Now, a report from South Korea throws some light on the pre-orders units for Samsung. According to Dong-jin Koh, President, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung, pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone have surpassed 720,000 units in seven days in home land. An earlier report claimed that the Galaxy S8 pre-orders reached over 550,000 units in just two days.

South Korean news agency Yonhap News cites Koh, who said, "Initial market response (for the Galaxy S8) is better than expected. I think the Galaxy S8 will be the first device to regain customers' trust and love."

Samsung's Galaxy S8 will be going on sale in South Korea, the United States and Canada from April 21. The Korean agency further claims that the pre-orders figure for the Samsung Galaxy S8 surpass the previous best numbers of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, which has now been discontinued, of 400,000 units in the initial days.

The better than expected pre-order numbers must be relieving for the South Korean giant after the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco that adversely affected the brand image of the company.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S8 features a 5.8-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED display while the Galaxy S8+ sports a 6.2-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED display. Both the smartphones sport 12-megapixel 'Dual Pixel' rear camera with optical image stabilisation and an f/1.7 aperture, while there is an 8-megapixel front camera with autofocus on board as well, featuring an f/1.7 aperture. Both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ pack 4GB of RAM and come with 64GB inbuilt storage while also supporting expandable storage via microSD card (up to 256GB). Both the smartphones will support wireless charging as well as fast charging. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ pack 3000mAh and 3500mAh batteries respectively.