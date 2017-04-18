Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S8 Pre-Orders Hit 1 Million Units, Report Claims

 
18 April 2017
Highlights

  • 1 million pre-orders for Galaxy S8 have been claimed from South Korea
  • Galaxy S8 was said to cross 720,000 units in just seven days
  • Galaxy S8 will be launching on April 21

A new report from South Korea claims that Samsung Galaxy S8 pre-orders have the hit 1-million unit milestone. The Investor reports that Samsung's Galaxy S8 exceeded the 1-million mark in the last 10 days, as pre-orders for the phone started from April 7 in South Korea.

It adds that 1 million pre-orders is the highest ever for a new smartphone in the country citing industry data collected from local telecom carriers. The phone is set to launch on April 21 in the country.

The report further says that the company has set a sales target of over 60 million units for the Samsung Galaxy S8 which is more than what was expected for the Galaxy S7 (52 million).

The 1 million pre-orders numbers aren't surprising as an earlier report claimed Galaxy S8 pre-orders surpassing 720,000 units in seven days in South Korea. Another report had claimed that the Galaxy S8 pre-orders reached over 550,000 units in just two days.

Apart from South Korea, Samsung's Galaxy S8 will be going on sale in the United States and Canada from April 21.

The better than expected pre-order numbers must be relieving for the South Korean giant after the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco adversely affected the brand image of the company. Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in India on Wednesday.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S8 features a 5.8-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED display while the Galaxy S8+ sports a 6.2-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED display. Both the smartphones sport 12-megapixel 'Dual Pixel' rear camera with optical image stabilisation and an f/1.7 aperture, while there is an 8-megapixel front camera with autofocus on board as well, featuring an f/1.7 aperture. Both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ pack 4GB of RAM and come with 64GB inbuilt storage while also supporting expandable storage via microSD card (up to 256GB). Both the smartphones will support wireless charging as well as fast charging. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ pack 3000mAh and 3500mAh batteries respectively.

