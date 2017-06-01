It turns out the Samsung Galaxy S8+ (Review) variant increased RAM and built-in storage is not exclusive to just China and South Korea. Samsung India on Thursday announced that the Samsung Galaxy S8+ variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage will be available in India from June 9, giving it a price tag of Rs. 74,990.

Samsung adds that the higher RAM and storage variant of the Galaxy S8+ will go up for pre-orders via the Samsung Shop and Flipkart from Friday, June 2. As an introductory offer, the company says, all customers will be eligible for a free bundled wireless charger (worth Rs. 4,499) with the smartphone. The new variant will only be available in the Midnight Black colour variant.

To recall, Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ back in April in India, featuring 4GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The Samsung Galaxy S8 is priced at Rs. 57,900 (MOP), while the regular Galaxy S8+ variant is priced at Rs. 64,900 (MOP), giving the new variant a premium of Rs. 10,090. It also forgoes Coral Blue and Maple Gold colour options the regular version is available in.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ India variants are powered by the Samsung Exynos 8895 SoC, and are almost identical smartphones. The primary differences are battery capacity, dimensions, and screen size of the Infinity Display, which is a dual-edge curved display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, complete with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED display, while the Galaxy S8+ sports a 6.2-inch display with the same resolution and display technology. The displays are certified by the UHD Alliance as Mobile HDR Premium.

The octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 SoC sports a quad-core module clocked at 2.35GHz, and another quad-core module clocked at 1.9GHz. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones feature 12-megapixel 'Dual Pixel' rear cameras with optical image stabilisation and an f/1.7 aperture. On the front, the smartphones bear 8-megapixel front cameras with autofocus, and also bear an f/1.7 aperture. Both smartphones' inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ include 4G LTE (Cat. 16), Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. They both support Samsung Pay, with NFC and MST connectivity. The two smartphones come with iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, and facial recognition.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ support wireless charging as well as fast charging. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ pack 3000mAh and 3500mAh batteries respectively. The Galaxy S8 measures 148.9x68.1x8mm and weighs 155 grams. The Galaxy S8+ measures 159.5x73.4x8.1mm and weighs 173 grams.

Of course, one of the biggest highlight features of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ is the Bixby virtual assistant. At launch, the virtual assistant will not feature Bixby Voice functionality, but, will offer Bixby Vision, Home, and Reminder features. Another highlight feature is IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.