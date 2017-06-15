Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S8+ Reportedly Receiving Firmware Update, Includes June Security Patch

 
15 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy S8+ Reportedly Receiving Firmware Update, Includes June Security Patch

Highlights

  • New firmware update for Galaxy S8+ said to be rolling out now
  • Brings minor changes to the UI
  • The update includes June security update

Samsung has started rolling out a firmware update to its Galaxy S8+ smartphone in select markets. The new firmware update also brings June Android security patch that was recently released by Google.

Sammobile reports that the new update is now available in India apart from the European market. Samsung Galaxy S8+ users should start receiving the over-the-air notification for the update. As usual, users can also manually check for the update via Settings > About Phone > System Update. The update reportedly comes with software build G955FXXU1AQF7/ G955FOXM1AQF7/ G955FXXU1AQF7 which will differ depending on the region, and is about 450MB in size.

The firmware update for the Samsung Galaxy S8+ (Review) brings minor changes to navigation bar where icons will be added to the left-hand side of the navigation bar, which will now offer more room to users without the bar blocking it. The number of available background colours in navigation bar has been changed as well, and after the update, the background colour will be set to the default colour. The Samsung Galaxy S8+ update changeling also confirms that the update will improve quality of panorama images from Camera. As announced by Google, earlier this month, the June Android security update, which is included in the new firmware update, resolves around 100 issues.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy S8 had earlier received a firmware upgrade that included a fix for the red tint display issue that many users had reported.

Last week, Samsung made the Galaxy S8+ variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage available to buy in India. Priced at Rs. 74,900, the variant went on sale via Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy S8+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Gorgeous looks and excellent construction quality
  • Brilliant displays
  • Phenomenal camera quality
  • Class-leading performance
  • Bad
  • No flat screen option
  • Nearly unusable fingerprint reader
  • Software stuffed with unnecessary features
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S8+ review

Display

6.20-inch

Processor

1.9GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2960 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3500mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Price, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Specifications, Mobiles, Android, Samsung India, Samsung Security Update
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Amazon Adds Power of Alexa to Dash Wand's Ease of Ordering Products
Redmi Note 4
Samsung Galaxy S8+ Reportedly Receiving Firmware Update, Includes June Security Patch
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Note
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 Android Smartphones Launched in India
  2. Ahead of OnePlus 5 Launch, OnePlus Flaunts Its Customer Care Services
  3. Moto Z2 Play Now Available via Flipkart and Offline Retail at Rs. 27,999
  4. Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, Galaxy J7 Max First Impressions
  5. Nokia 6 Launched in India, but How Does it Fare Against the Competition?
  6. Is Nokia Ready to Take India by Storm?
  7. iPhone 8 to Feature Wireless Charging, Apple Manufacturer ‘Confirms'
  8. Reliance Jio Registers Slowest Subscriber Growth Ever in April: TRAI Data
  9. Amazon Adds Power of Alexa to Dash Wand's Ease of Ordering Products
  10. OnePlus 5 Price, Specifications, Images Leaked Yet Again
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.