Samsung released its flagship Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones last month and it seems like the response for the new products has been overwhelming - to say the least. The South Korean company has now reportedly announced that it has managed to sell 5 million units of the two flagship smartphones since they were released, which was less than a month ago.

To recall, Samsung released its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones on April 21 in the US, Canada, and South Korea. "Although we cannot provide detailed figures, the sales are going smoothly around the globe. The combined sales already are beyond 5 million units," a Samsung official was quoted as saying in The Investor report. While some units of the phone were initially reported to face a red-tint issue, the company later rolled out the fix the problem with the devices.

The latest smartphones from Samsung were released in India earlier this month on May 5. The India variants of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8+ feature dual-SIM functionality. The price in India of Galaxy S8 is Rs. 57,900 (MOP), while the Samsung Galaxy S8+ price in India is Rs. 64,900 (MOP). The latter is available in Midnight Black, Coral Blue, and Maple Gold colour variants, while the former is available in Midnight Black and Maple Gold colour options.

Last month, Samsung said that the US pre-orders for the Galaxy S8 have been the 'best ever' and that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ attracted 30 percent more pre-orders than last year's Galaxy S7.