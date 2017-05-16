Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Units Reportedly Sold 5 Million Units Since Launch

 
16 May 2017
Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Units Reportedly Sold 5 Million Units Since Launch

Highlights

  • The phones were released last month on April 21
  • The smartphones were made available in India on May 5
  • Samsung has not provided exact details about sales figures

Samsung released its flagship Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones last month and it seems like the response for the new products has been overwhelming - to say the least. The South Korean company has now reportedly announced that it has managed to sell 5 million units of the two flagship smartphones since they were released, which was less than a month ago.

To recall, Samsung released its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones on April 21 in the US, Canada, and South Korea. "Although we cannot provide detailed figures, the sales are going smoothly around the globe. The combined sales already are beyond 5 million units," a Samsung official was quoted as saying in The Investor report. While some units of the phone were initially reported to face a red-tint issue, the company later rolled out the fix the problem with the devices.

The latest smartphones from Samsung were released in India earlier this month on May 5. The India variants of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8+ feature dual-SIM functionality. The price in India of Galaxy S8 is Rs. 57,900 (MOP), while the Samsung Galaxy S8+ price in India is Rs. 64,900 (MOP). The latter is available in Midnight Black, Coral Blue, and Maple Gold colour variants, while the former is available in Midnight Black and Maple Gold colour options.

Last month, Samsung said that the US pre-orders for the Galaxy S8 have been the 'best ever' and that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ attracted 30 percent more pre-orders than last year's Galaxy S7.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Gorgeous looks and excellent construction quality
  • Brilliant displays
  • Phenomenal camera quality
  • Class-leading performance
  • Bad
  • No flat screen option
  • Nearly unusable fingerprint reader
  • Software stuffed with unnecessary features
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S8 review

Display

5.80-inch

Processor

1.9GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2960 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy S8+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Gorgeous looks and excellent construction quality
  • Brilliant displays
  • Phenomenal camera quality
  • Class-leading performance
  • Bad
  • No flat screen option
  • Nearly unusable fingerprint reader
  • Software stuffed with unnecessary features
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S8+ review

Display

6.20-inch

Processor

1.9GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2960 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3500mAh

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Units Reportedly Sold 5 Million Units Since Launch
 
 

