Samsung India on Wednesday launched Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones in Orchid Gray colour that will be available for Rs. 57,900 and Rs. 64,900, respectively.

"To further fuel the unprecedented response to Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, Samsung is pleased to introduce the all new Orchid Gray colour. Through this, our consumers would make a style statement that would set them above and apart from everyone else," said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India in a statement.

Buyers will get a dual benefit offer of a free convertible wireless charger what is worth Rs. 4,499, along with cashback of Rs. 3,000 on HDFC credit card, the statement added. The new colour variants will be available for pre-order from July 5 on Flipkart and Samsung Shop and at select stores from July 12.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were launched in India back April, and the former was made available in Midnight Black and Maple Gold colour variants, while the latter was made available in Coral Blue in addition. The company later in June launched the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy S8+ in India, in only the Midnight Black colour variant.

Late last month, Samsung launched the Rose Pink colour variant of the Galaxy S8+ in Taiwan. It has yet to make that colour variant available in India. The company in Taiwan also rebranded the Coral Blue, Maple Gold, and Orchid Grey colour variants to Ice Lake Blue, Quicksand Gold, and Smoked Purple Grey respectively.

Written with inputs from IANS