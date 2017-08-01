At its I/O conference earlier this year, Google announced that support for its Daydream VR platform was coming to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. As Samsung has been the flag-bearer of Android devices for quite some time, the absence of support for one of Google's premium features on its 2017 flagship handsets raised some eyebrows. However, the Google Daydream VR support is finally rolling out to Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ now.

While T-Mobile claimed last month that the Google Daydream VR support had been provided to the flagship Samsung smartphones with its latest update, it wasn't actually enabled yet. Now the Google+ account of search giant's virtual reality department has announced that the support is now rolling out to Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. In its post, Google VR said, "The Daydream-ready update is rolling out now to Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. Explore new worlds with #Daydream."

Android Police points out that this might be a server-side switch rather than an over-the-air update as one user on Reddit has suggested that clearing the data of Google's VR Service app enabled the Daydream support. The Google Daydream VR app can be downloaded by users from the Google Play store.

To recall, after the rollout announcement from T-Mobile, it was found that the Galaxy S8+ was not able to run the service successfully and showed a prompt saying "Incompatible phone." However, with the latest announcement, the support should be introduced to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones. Let us know in comments down below if you have used the Google Daydream VR app or are interested to check it out in person.