Samsung Galaxy S8 One-Minute Video Teaser Tipped to Be Shown at MWC 2017

 
02 February 2017
Samsung Galaxy S8 One-Minute Video Teaser Tipped to Be Shown at MWC 2017

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S8 is tipped to be unveiled on March 29
  • A one-minute video teaser may be released at MWC
  • The smartphone is expected to go on sale on April 21

Samsung has confirmed its presence at MWC 2017, but isn't following its traditional pattern of launching the 'Galaxy' flagship. Instead, the company is expected to launch the recently leaked Galaxy Tab S3 tablet on February 26 in Barcelona, and unveil the Galaxy S8 flagship at an Unpacked event on March 29. However, a fresh report states that the company will look to appease the audience, by sharing a one-minute teaser video of the smartphone at its MWC event.

Korea Herald reports that the company will use MWC to release the first teaser of the Samsung Galaxy S8 to begin the buzz around it.

While the teaser will hopefully give us official unveil dates, design and spec-wise we already know almost everything. Photos of the device have been leaked on multiple occasions giving us a proper look from all angles. The Samsung Galaxy S8 is tipped to come in two sizes - 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch - both with a dual-edge curved display. The Home Button is said to have been ditched, and the fingerprint scanner has been shifted to the back of the device. There's also a dedicated button for Bixby - Samsung's new AI assistant which will work with native apps as well.

It is expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 SoC with 4GB or 6GB of RAM (some countries will see the in-house Exynos SoC). Internal storage is pegged to start at 64GB; however a 128GB variant has also been leaked recently. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will sport a 3250mAh battery and 3750mAh battery respectively. The larger variant is expected to come with a dual camera setup, and the smartphones are largely expected to go on sale by April 21.

Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

02 February 2017
 
 

