Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaked Press Render Shows AI Button, 18:9 Display Aspect Ratio

 
01 March 2017
Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaked Press Render Shows AI Button, 18:9 Display Aspect Ratio

Highlights

  • Galaxy S8 leaked in new render showing Bixby AI button
  • This is the first time Bixby spotted in a render leak
  • Galaxy S8 expected to be unveiled on March 29

Samsung Galaxy S8 is all set launch at the company's Galaxy Unpacked 2017 event on March 29. The South Korean company has been widely rumoured to refresh the design of the Galaxy S8 series, and one of the big features expected to debut on the new premium smartphones is Samsung's yet-to-be-announced virtual assistant Bixby. Now, a new leaked press render of the Galaxy S8 claims to show the new Bixby button. This is the first time that the rumoured AI physical button present on the Samsung Galaxy S8 has been leaked in a render.

Prolific tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has posted yet another image claimed to show the Galaxy S8. The tweet reads, "I think this is what you've been waiting for", and is accompanied by an image that shows a dedicated physical button at the left side. The company is said to be adding the dedicated button for Bixby - Samsung's new AI assistant which will work with native apps as well. Unfortunately, we still don't know how will the Bixby AI will be used on the Galaxy S8, and we will have to wait till March 29 when the company officially launches the new flagship.

The new leaked image also shows long and narrow display on the Samsung Galaxy S8. This tips that the company may adopt the 18:9 aspect ration, rather than the current industry standard of 16:9. LG's new G6 also sports a 18:9 aspect ratio and bears a 5.7-inch FullVision display with a QHD+ (1440x2880 pixels) resolution.

Samsung Galaxy S8 is rumoured to ditch its physical home button at the front and the latest leaked render again reiterates this. The iris scanner can be seen placed above the display alongside the front-facing camera. The new leaked render again shows that the upcoming Galaxy S8 sport a refreshed look with near bezel-less display.

For specifications, the Galaxy S8 is widely rumoured to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The handset is said to pack 64GB inbuilt storage while come with support for expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB). The Samsung Galaxy S8 is likely to sport 3250mAh battery. Previous reports indicate the smartphone will only go on sale by April 21. Samsung's Galaxy S8 is rumoured to cost EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 7,300) more than its predecessor.

Ketan Pratap

Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaked Press Render Shows AI Button, 18:9 Display Aspect Ratio
 
 

