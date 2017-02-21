Samsung's Galaxy S8 flagship rumoured to launch next month has been part of several leaks so far. Based on the leaks, it is believed that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will sport a refreshed design, with no home button at the front one of the highlights. Now, freshly leaked live images claim to show the yet-to-be-announced Galaxy S8 in all its glory. The leaked images show the new front panel design on the alleged Galaxy S8 with no physical home button below the display. The live images also purportedly show near bezel-less design on the smartphone.

Looking at the leaked images, the Samsung Galaxy S8 can be seen featuring a dual-curved display upfront alongside a host of sensors and the front-facing camera, just above the display. The new leaked images may have also given the first glimpse of iris scanner present on the Galaxy S8 (as well as Galaxy S8+), which has been rumoured for quite some time now. The 3.5mm audio jack is likely to be present while Samsung seems to have opted for USB Type-C port. The speakers can be seen at the bottom panel. The new leaked images are also offering first glimpse of the company's new Grace UX as well as the always-on display.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date, Specifications, Price, and More: What the Rumours Say

In one of the images, the Apps Edge menu (seen on the Galaxy S7 Edge) can be seen indicating that this could be the Galaxy S8+ but it's actually hard to judge at this point. The new leaked images are claimed to come from a China-based case maker and was first spotted by Techtastic.

Samsung is expected to debut the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in two screen size variants - 5.7-inches and 6.2-inches. The South Korean company is rumoured to bring its new virtual assistant Bixby. Both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are expected to pack the latest Snapdragon 835 processor with up to 6GB of RAM. Another highlight of the Galaxy S8 series is said to be the dual rear cameras.