Samsung's Galaxy S8 has been leaked in bunch of new live images showing the design overhaul apart from the other features of the new handset. The new set of leaked images has been obtained by BGR, and again shows the AI button at the left side.

The new leaked images of the Galaxy S8 appear to offer a good look at the side profile as well featuring the power and volume rocker buttons. The new leaked images also show the USB Type-C port alongside the 3.5mm audio jack, and speaker grille at the bottom panel. The new leaked live images also to show a Chinese test unit of the unannounced Galaxy S8. Some of the apps on the home screen include calendar, mail, gallery, Amazon Shopping, and AT&T apps. The bottom of the screen includes the regular apps for calls, messages, browser, and camera. The brand new on-screen navigation keys are also visible.

Similar to a recent leaked image, the new leaked image also shows long and narrow display on the Samsung Galaxy S8, and seems to have adopted the 18:9 aspect ratio as the LG G6. One of the new leaked live images yet again shows the front of the Galaxy S8 without a home button. The latest leaked live images again reiterate that the iris scanner will be housed above the display alongside the front-facing camera. On the left panel, there's a physical button mimicking power button indicating it could be the much rumoured Bixby assistant button; however, the tipster sheds no light on that.

Separately, a recent leak showed the Samsung Galaxy S8 in a video, and an eagle-eyed commenter over at Android Police noted that the virtual navigation buttons seen in the video appeared to be customisable, similar to what other manufacturers like LG offer.

Samsung's Galaxy S8 is widely rumoured to debut alongside the Galaxy S8+ which is expected to sport similar design. As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are expected to sport 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch displays - with an aspect ratio of 18:9, quite different from the industry standard of 16:9. They will run on the latest Snapdragon 835 processor (or a 10nm in-house processor depending on regions) paired with 4GB RAM, and 64GB inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Samsung Galaxy S8 is all set launch at the company's Galaxy Unpacked 2017 event on March 29.