Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaked in New Images Showing On-Screen Keys, and More

We may be over a month away from Samsung's next Galaxy flagship smartphone launch but there's no dearth of leaks related to the upcoming flagship. We were recently treated to a flurry of live images claiming to show the Galaxy S8 in its full glory, and now a new bunch of leaked images have yet again made their way to the Internet. The new leaked images show the all-new navigation on-screen buttons.

The new Samsung Galaxy S8 leaked image has been posted by a Twitter user Benjamin Geskin and clearly shows the front panel with switched on screen. The iris scanner can be seen placed above the display alongside the front-facing camera. The new leaked image again shows that the upcoming Galaxy S8 will indeed sport a refreshed look with near bezel-less display with a revamped on-screen keys. The leaked image also shows some of the apps that will come preloaded on the Galaxy S8 including Amazon Kindle, Samsung Gear, My Knox, My Galaxy, and Microsoft suite of apps among others.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date, Specifications, Price, and More: What the Rumours Say

Additionally, some new leaked images from China claim to show the Galaxy S8+ variant that is widely expected to debut alongside the Galaxy S8. The leaked images were posted by a tipster on Weibo and claimed to show the Galaxy S8+ while being used by a user. Unfortunately, the phone seems to be surrounded by a case that blocks side-panels. Another Twitter user from China has posted images of the Galaxy S8 purportedly showing the handset in a Jet Black colour, and also showing the fingerprint scanner will be present at the back.

Separately, Android Police has received an alleged system dump from the company's upcoming Galaxy Tab S3, which is expected to debut at MWC 2017 next week, showing some of the new features of the Galaxy S8. The animated images show the fingerprint scanner placement on the Galaxy S8 which is likely to be placed right next to the primary camera.

Samsung's Galaxy S8 is likely to have multiple-city launch on March 29 while the handset is expected to go on sale from April 14.