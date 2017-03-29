Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S8 Launch Set for Today; How to Watch Live Stream

 
29 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy S8 Launch Set for Today; How to Watch Live Stream

Highlights

  • It is one of the most highly anticipated launches of the year
  • A larger sibling named Galaxy S8+ is also expected to launch
  • Samsung has a lot riding on the launch, after the Galaxy Note 7 debacle

Samsung Galaxy S8 is all set to be launched at an event in New York at 11am EDT (9:30pm IST) on Wednesday. It is one of the most highly anticipated launches of the year, and a very important one of Samsung after the controversy surrounding the Galaxy Note 7.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2017 event will be live streamed on the company site. Do stay tuned to Gadgets 360, as we will be live blogging the latest updates from the event.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Price, Release Date, Specifications, and Everything Else We Know     

As with most major launches nowadays, almost everything about the Samsung Galaxy S8 is known ahead of the actual unveiling. From design to price and specifications, everything about the Samsung Galaxy S8 and its anticipated larger sibling, the Galaxy S8+, has been leaked.

Let us start with the specifications. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are expected to sport 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch Super AMOLED pressure sensitive displays respectively, with QHD+ display resolutions (2400x2960 pixels). Samsung Galaxy S8 is pegged to have a dual-edged curved display with almost negligible bezel and 18:9 aspect ratio; the display may be named 'Infinity Display'. The two smartphones will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 SoC, but some markets will get the home-grown Exynos 8895 chip as well.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be paired with 4GB of RAM, though China and South Korea are said to get 6GB of RAM variants. The devices will run on Android 7.0 Nougat, and support dual-SIM slots. In the camera department, there is expected to be a 12-megapixel dual pixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera as well.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones will be IP68-rated for dust and water resistance, support an iris scanner, may sport some sort of facial recognition, and 3000mAh and 3500mAh batteries respectively.

As for the price, recent rumours indicate the Samsung Galaxy S8 price will start at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 56,000), while the Galaxy S8+ will be priced at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 63,300). Separately, the new Gear VR expected to release alonside will cost EUR 129 (roughly Rs. 9,000), while the new Gear 360 will be priced at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 16,100), and an accessory that could provide a Continuum-like called DeX is said to be priced at EUR 150 (roughly Rs. 10,500).

An even more recent leak indicates that the Galaxy S8 will be even more expensive and will be sold at EUR 829 (roughly Rs. 58,500) while the bigger S8+ should be priced at EUR 929 (roughly Rs. 65,500). With these leaks, one thing is for sure, the Galaxy S8 will definitely be more expensive than the Galaxy S7 launched last year.

Of course, more details will be known at the official unveiling later on Wednesday.

Tags: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8 Price, Samsung Galaxy S8 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Price, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Specifications, Mobiles, Android
Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaks, Moto G5 Coming to India, iOS 10.3 Update, and More: Your 360 Daily
LeEco Le 1S
Samsung Galaxy S8 Launch Set for Today; How to Watch Live Stream
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

LeEco Le 1S
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S8: Everything We Know Ahead of Wednesday's Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S8 Launch Set for Today; How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Ten Years On, Is Flipkart's Culture Due for an Overhaul?
  4. Moto G5 Set to Launch in India on April 4, Will Be Amazon-Exclusive
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Review
  6. WhatsApp Criticised, Panasonic's New Smartphones, and More: 360 Daily
  7. Sony Xperia XZs Set to launch in India on April 4
  8. Reliance Jio Prime Membership Deadline May Be Extended by a Month
  9. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  10. Airtel Truecaller ID Brings Caller ID to Offline Feature Phones
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.