Samsung Galaxy S8 Launch Set for Today; How to Watch Live Stream

Samsung Galaxy S8 is all set to be launched at an event in New York at 11am EDT (9:30pm IST) on Wednesday. It is one of the most highly anticipated launches of the year, and a very important one of Samsung after the controversy surrounding the Galaxy Note 7.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2017 event will be live streamed on the company site. Do stay tuned to Gadgets 360, as we will be live blogging the latest updates from the event.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Price, Release Date, Specifications, and Everything Else We Know

As with most major launches nowadays, almost everything about the Samsung Galaxy S8 is known ahead of the actual unveiling. From design to price and specifications, everything about the Samsung Galaxy S8 and its anticipated larger sibling, the Galaxy S8+, has been leaked.

Let us start with the specifications. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are expected to sport 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch Super AMOLED pressure sensitive displays respectively, with QHD+ display resolutions (2400x2960 pixels). Samsung Galaxy S8 is pegged to have a dual-edged curved display with almost negligible bezel and 18:9 aspect ratio; the display may be named 'Infinity Display'. The two smartphones will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 SoC, but some markets will get the home-grown Exynos 8895 chip as well.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be paired with 4GB of RAM, though China and South Korea are said to get 6GB of RAM variants. The devices will run on Android 7.0 Nougat, and support dual-SIM slots. In the camera department, there is expected to be a 12-megapixel dual pixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera as well.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones will be IP68-rated for dust and water resistance, support an iris scanner, may sport some sort of facial recognition, and 3000mAh and 3500mAh batteries respectively.

As for the price, recent rumours indicate the Samsung Galaxy S8 price will start at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 56,000), while the Galaxy S8+ will be priced at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 63,300). Separately, the new Gear VR expected to release alonside will cost EUR 129 (roughly Rs. 9,000), while the new Gear 360 will be priced at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 16,100), and an accessory that could provide a Continuum-like called DeX is said to be priced at EUR 150 (roughly Rs. 10,500).

An even more recent leak indicates that the Galaxy S8 will be even more expensive and will be sold at EUR 829 (roughly Rs. 58,500) while the bigger S8+ should be priced at EUR 929 (roughly Rs. 65,500). With these leaks, one thing is for sure, the Galaxy S8 will definitely be more expensive than the Galaxy S7 launched last year.

Of course, more details will be known at the official unveiling later on Wednesday.