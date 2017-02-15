Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Samsung Galaxy S8 Launch Date to Reportedly Be Revealed at MWC 2017

 
15 February 2017
Samsung Galaxy S8 Launch Date to Reportedly Be Revealed at MWC 2017

Highlights

  • Samsung to announce Galaxy S8 launch date at MWC 2017
  • The company likely to announce dates on February 26 event
  • Galaxy S8 expected to make debut on March 29

Samsung's Mobile Chief Koh Dong-jin has reportedly confirmed that the company will reveal the official launch date for the Galaxy S8 launch at MWC 2017 later this month. The South Korean company can be expected to announce the Samsung Galaxy S8 launch date during the company's February 26 event, where it is expected to reveal the Galaxy Tab S3.

A South Korean publication quotes Dong-jin who confirmed the details about the Galaxy S8 launch date at an event in South Korea. Based on preliminary leaks, Samsung is widely expected to launch the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ premium smartphones at simultaneous launch events on March 29 that are expected to be held in the US and Europe. It is expected to be made available in April.

Apart from the launch event details, Samsung is also expected to surprise attendees at MWC 2017 in Barcelona with a one-minute teaser video of the smartphone. A recent report even claimed that Samsung may showcase its foldable smartphones in a closed door event at the side-lines of MWC 2017.

Thanks to a flurry of leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy S8+, which has been confirmed by support pages going live on the company site. The new Galaxy S8 series is said to come with new virtual assistant Bixby.

Samsung Galaxy S8 is pegged to have a dual-edged curved display with almost negligible bezel and come with two screen size variants - 5.7-inch and 6.2-inch. On design front, Samsung is expected to ditch the Home Button, and have an all-display front. The smartphone is expected to feature an iris scanner. Some of the highlights of the innards are expected to be the Snapdragon 835 chipset and up to 6GB of RAM.

Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Signal Private Messenger Gets Video Calling, Improved Voice Infrastructure
