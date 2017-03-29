Samsung's Galaxy S8 has been part of yet another leak just few hours ahead of its official unveiling on Wednesday. The South Korean company's next premium Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones have reportedly passed TENAA, the Chinese telecommunications certification authority. The listing reveals some specifications of the alleged Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ devices codenamed SM-G9500 and SM-G9550 respectively.

The certification site listing corresponds to what we have been hearing so far about the Samsung Galaxy S8. According to the TENAA listing, the handset will feature a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1440x2960 pixels, and will come with a pixel density of 586ppi. It is said to come with 4GB of RAM and pack 64GB of inbuilt storage. The TENAA listing further points that a 6GB of RAM model with 128GB storage could also launch at the event on Wednesday. The handset is likely to come with microSD card support. The Galaxy S8 is said to run Android 7.0 Nougat with the company's UI on top. In terms of battery, the handset is said to feature a 3000mAh capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Launch: 5 Things You Should Look Forward To

Coming to the bigger sibling, the listing is in-line with previous leaks and claims a 6.2-inch display will be on the Samsung Galaxy S8+. It is said to come with similar screen resolution while sporting 531ppi pixel density. Much like the Galaxy S8, the Galaxy S8+ is also expected to come in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is likely to include a larger 3500mAh battery.

Thanks to a flurry of leaks, we already know what to expect from Samsung's launch event on Wednesday. The South Korean company is widely expected to debut the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones at the company's Wednesday event at 11am EST (8:30pm IST) in New York.