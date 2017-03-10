Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Reportedly Certified by US FCC; Comparison and Live Image Leaked

 
10 March 2017
Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Reportedly Certified by US FCC; Comparison and Live Image Leaked

Photo Credit: Ice Universe

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ certified on FCC
  • Image Leak Shows Bixby button
  • A separate leak compares it to iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ prices were leaked a day before, and now new details about the two smartphones have cropped up online. In the latest leaks, the devices have been compared with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus alongside its predecessors giving an understanding where the two stand in terms of size. Also, a live image has surfaced online reiterating design rumours, and both the devices were also reportedly certified on FCC revealing model numbers.

Onleaks has shared an illustration of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ sitting alongside the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7, as well as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Just to compare, the Galaxy S6 had a 5.1-inch display, and the Galaxy S7 had a 5.2-inch display. While the predecessors have significantly smaller displays, the form factor of the Galaxy S8 with a 5.8-inch display increases only a little, and the large difference in display size is due to thin almost bezel-less nature of the upcoming smartphone.

In comparison, the iPhone 7 with a 4.7-inch display looks too small alongside the Galaxy S8. The Galaxy S8+ with a 6.2-inch display looks head to head with the iPhone 7 Plus with a 5.5-inch display, again because of more display real estate. The tipster has also compared the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ with the Pixel and Pixel XL, Huawei P10, LG G6, and Nexus 6P, and you can see the comparison schematics below.

s8main1 Samsung Galaxy S8

Photo Credit: Onleaks

s8main2 Samsung Galaxy S8

Photo Credit: Onleaks

 

Furthermore, tipster IceUniverse has shared live images of the upcoming flagship from various angles. The image pretty much reiterates previous rumours of a large dual-edge curved display with the iris scanner in the front. There's also a dedicated button seen in one of the images for Samsung's AI-based virtual assistant, Bixby.

Lastly, the devices have reportedly been certified by the US FCC as well, and the Galaxy S8 is listed in three variants with model numbers - SM-G950U, SM-G950U1 and SM-G950W. Similarly, the Galaxy S8+ is also listed in three variants with model numbers - SM-G955U, SM-G955U1 and SM-G955W. The listing also confirms the arrival of wireless charging.

Previous leaks suggest that Samsung Galaxy S8 will be priced at EUR 799 and the Galaxy S8+ will be priced at EUR 899. Most of the specifications have also been leaked, with the smartphones tipped to sport Quad HD+ Super AMOLED displays, a Snapdragon 835 SoC (or a Exynos 8895 SoC), 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 64GB of inbuilt storage, 12-megapixel dual rear cameras, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Tags: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8 Features, SAmsung Galaxy S8 Leaks, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Hubhopper CEO on News Aggregation, and Why He Prefers Angel Funding
A Legend of Zelda Noob Took on Breath of the Wild. What Happened Next Is Hilarious.
