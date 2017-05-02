Samsung started rolling out the software fix for the red tint display issue on Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ for some of the European countries late last month, after rolling out the same update in South Korea a little earlier. Now, the company has started rolling out the aforementioned update for the new Galaxy flagship smartphones in India ahead of the official release of the smartphones on Friday.

The software update, with build number XXU1AQDG, has already started rolling out for both Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in India. Users will get their hands on the devices only after their official release can expect the update to show up as soon as they boot up the phone for the first time. We can confirm receiving the update on a review unit of the Samsung Galaxy S8+. As we mentioned earlier, with this update, users get the 'Full Screen Colour Balance' option in the Adaptive Display screen mode and also a 'Screen Edge Colour Balance' option in Screen Mode menu. The rollout of the update in India was first reported by Sammobile.

Several users who faced the red tint issue with the display on the smartphones reported that the latest update from Samsung was able to fix the issue for them.

While there were initial speculations that the red tint issue might be related to a hardware issue on the display of the smartphones, Samsung was quick to clarify that the issue could be solved through a software update. Notably, the company even claimed that the red tint was caused due to a feature in the phone and was not a hardware issue with the device. The company reiterated the same thing at its earnings call on Wednesday as well.

The company tried to initially downplay the issue and even said that users can fix the red tint by themselves from the display settings. However, some of the users who got early hands on the device complained that despite adjusting the red colour to the lowest setting, the tint issue didn't go away. Samsung has also promised updates for a Wi-Fi issue and a Device Quality Agent issue.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have been priced by the company at Rs. 57,900 (MOP) and will be available in Midnight Black and Maple Gold colour options, while the Samsung Galaxy S8+ is priced at Rs. 64,900 (MOP). The devices will be made available in the country starting Friday.