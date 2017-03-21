With the launch date so near, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8+ leaks have been overflowing. Today, we get treated with multiple promo shots and more press renders of the device, and even the redesigned earpiece that is expected to get bundled with the device.

After leaking renders a day before, prolific tipster @evleaks has released more press shots, this time hinting at the colour variants and giving us a glimpse of the back of the device. The image shows that the device will launch in Orchid Grey and Black Sky colour options, but we can expect more variants on launch day. Furthermore, the back of the device reiterates all previous rumours of a centred camera setup with a fingerprint scanner located right beside the camera sensor. The logo resides in the centre of the back of the smartphone. The press shots again show the front part which essentially is taken up mostly by the dual edged display. There is no Home Button in the front, with thin top and bottom bezels.

Another leak from SlashLeaks shows promo shots of the phone. These images confirm two size variants, a dedicated Bixby button on the left edge, speaker grille at the bottom edge, and an image with bokeh effect hinting on camera capabilities.

Lastly, Chinese site Gigglehd.com has leaked images of the revamped earbuds that will accompany the flagship inside the box. The images show that Samsung has roped in popular headphone and music equipment brand AKG to make the earbuds for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, and these earphones are a big change from the white ones bundled in the past. The images show a braided cable which means less tangling and less prone to attracting dust. The wired earphones have a volume remote control and microphone as well.

Previous leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S8 price will start at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 56,000), S8+ at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 63,300), new GearVR will cost EUR 129 (roughly Rs. 9,000), new Gear360 will be priced at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 16,100) and an accessory that could provide a Continuum-like called DeX could be priced at EUR 150 (roughly Rs. 10,500). The smartphones are all set launch at the company's Galaxy Unpacked 2017 event on March 29 in New York, and it will kick off at 11am EDT (9:30pm IST).

Looking at past leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are expected to sport a 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch (1440x2560 pixels) Super AMOLED pressure sensitive display. Both are expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 SoC, but some markets will get the home-grown Exynos 8895 chip as well. The devices will run on Android 7.0 Nougat, and support dual-SIM slots. In the camera department, there is expected to be a 12-megapixel dual pixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera as well. The Samsung Galaxy S8 will be water and dust resistant, support an iris scanner, may sport some sort of facial recognition, and 3000mAh and 3500mAh batteries respectively.