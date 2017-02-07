Shortly after the alleged Galaxy S8 cases made it to the Internet, we have a new set of leaked renders offering a good look at the overall design of the handset. The lid on Samsung's much-anticipated Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone, which is likely to launch next month, is having a hard time staying on as there are more leaks every week providing almost all details ahead of the launch.

The new set of renders claim to offer a good look at the Samsung Galaxy S8 and its bigger sibling, the Galaxy S8 Plus. The new leaked renders show a glass and aluminium body for the next flagship. The new renders also suggest that Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will sport a near bezel-less design with curved displays spread across the corners. Unlike the Xiaomi Mi Mix, we however see the top and bottom panels of the alleged Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Based on the new renders, it is highly likely that the Galaxy S8 series will retain the frame from the Galaxy S7 series.

The leaked renders show a front camera placed above the display while the signature home button has been finally removed, corroborating earlier leaks. The rear panel houses primary camera sensor with autofocus tech and fingerprint scanner. The new leaked renders also hint that the Galaxy S8 will sport shiny back. The new renders have been leaked by OnLeaks and Gear.

For specifications, the Galaxy S8 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The handset will pack 64GB inbuilt storage and will support expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB). The Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus are said to sport 3250mAh battery and 3750mAh battery respectively. The smartphones are largely expected to go on sale by April 21.