Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus Leak Tips Price, Launch Date, and Release Date

 
18 January 2017
Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus Leak Tips Price, Launch Date, and Release Date

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S8 to be unveiled to select audience at MWC 2017
  • The commercial unveilling will happen on March 29
  • It is tipped to be more expensive than its predecessor

Samsung Galaxy S8 rumours have been aplenty, and the most recent leak gives us the pricing and availability details of the flagship device. The smartphone is tipped to be more expensive than its predecessor, and launch on March 29 with late-April availability. The leak also tips that the smartphone will first be unveiled to select journalists at MWC 2017 next mnth.

Twitter tipster Ricciolo claims that a 'little birdy' has let out that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is 'ready'. It will be unveiled to a select audience at MWC 2017, well-guarded from the general public. The device is expected to hit the shelves sometime in late April, but the commercial unveiling will happen on March 29. He further noted that the Samsung Galaxy S8 will be priced at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 61,700), making it more expensive than last year's premium Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge variant. The larger Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will be priced at a whopping EUR 949 (roughly Rs. 69,000). Just to recap, the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge were launched at EUR 700 (roughly Rs. 50,900) and EUR 800 (roughly Rs. 58,100) respectively.

Samsung is expected to introduce big changes to this year's flagship in the hope to reacquire the goodwill it lost with the Galaxy Note 7 debacle. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are tipped to sport dual-edge curved displays, with thin bezels at the bottom and top edges, and the display is pegged to be pressure sensitive. The Home Button and navigation buttons are expected to be ditched, and the fingerprint scanner will most probably be housed at the back - or underneath the display.

The company is expected to introduce a dual camera setup at the back of the larger variant, and it will also incorporate the iris scanning technology on the front camera, alongside autofocus capabilities. The S Health app is also expected to see a massive overhaul, with WebMD integration.

