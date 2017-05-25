Samsung has been claiming tremendous response for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ across markets but the new premium smartphones aren't without flaws. Both the phones were reported of having the red tint issue on the display which was recently fixed by Samsung. Some users were also experiencing Bluetooth connectivity issues on the new Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, and the issue has been finally acknowledged and fixed.

The South Korean company has started rolling out an update that fixes the Bluetooth connectivity issue. According to a XDA Developer forum thread, the new update for the Galaxy S8 series is being rolled out steadily, and is currently available to UAE units. Apart from Bluetooth connectivity, the new update for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ also updates camera firmware alongside fixing an SD card issue. The new update for the devices also includes May Android security update.

Considering the new update is being rolled out steadily, we can expect it to be available to all users in next few weeks. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users can manually check for updates via Settings > Software Update > Download Updates Manually.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ went on sale, earlier this year, and were priced at Rs. 57,900 (MOP) for the Galaxy S8 while the Galaxy S8+ was launched at Rs. 64,900 (MOP). Samsung has brought the dual-SIM variants of the smartphones to India.

Samsung has brought the dual-SIM variants of the smartphones to India. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ India variants are powered by the Samsung Exynos 8895 SoC. Both are mostly identical smartphones with primary differences such as battery capacity, dimensions, and screen size of the Infinity Display.