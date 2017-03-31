Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Microsoft Edition to Release on April 21

 
31 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Microsoft Edition to Release on April 21

Highlights

  • Microsoft edition of the phones will be available from April 21
  • Microsoft edition of phones will feature Cortana assistant as well
  • Regular version will come with Microsoft Office apps as well

Microsoft's apps like OneDrive, OneNote, and Skype have been bundled with Samsung smartphones for quite some time but the collaboration between the two companies seems to be moving a notch higher with South Korean company's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones. Microsoft has announced that it will be selling a Microsoft Edition of both these smartphones through its retail stores and has already started taking pre-orders for the devices from Thursday.

The Redmond-based company is planning to offer its own customised version of Galaxy S8 smartphones, the company confirmed to The Verge. "A Microsoft customisation is applied to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ Microsoft Edition when the devices are unboxed and connected to Wi-Fi," a Microsoft spokesperson told The Verge. "This customisation ensures customers a best-in-class productivity experience with Microsoft applications such as Office, OneDrive, Cortana, Outlook and more," the spokesperson added.

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ With Bixby, Infinity Display Launches

Interestingly, Microsoft will be adding Cortana voice-based virtual assistant to its own edition of Galaxy S8 smartphones, which already come with Samsung's Bixby apart from Google Assistant offered by Android. This means users will get a choice of three digital assistants - something that might pose complications for the user.

The Microsoft Edition of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones will be made available for purchase on April 21, Microsoft spokesperson told Engadget. The Microsoft editions of the devices, when connected to the Wi-Fi for the first time, will start downloading the custom software and install them, Engadget reports. While regular versions of the phones will come with Microsoft Office apps, the Microsoft editions will additionally feature Cortana, Excel, Outlook, OneDrive, OneNote, Bing, Groove, Skype, MSN News and more, as per the report.

Tags: Samsung Galaxy S8 Microsoft Edition, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Microsoft Edition, Samsung Galaxy S8 Microsoft Edition Release Date, Mobiles, Android, Samsung, Microsoft
Phil Schiller in India to Mark Official Opening of Apple's App Accelerator in Bengaluru
LeEco Le 1S
Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Microsoft Edition to Release on April 21
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

LeEco Le 1S
TRENDING
  1. Jio Prime Signups and Happy New Year Offer End Friday: What Happens Next?
  2. OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition Goes on Sale in India Today
  3. Dock That Converts Samsung Galaxy S8 Into a PC Is Priced at $150
  4. Last Day Rush? Reliance Jio Users Unable to Subscribe to Jio Prime Plans
  5. You Can Pre-Order a Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Starting Today in India
  6. ACT Fibernet Launches 1Gbps Wired Broadband Service in India
  7. Microsoft Will Sell Its Own Editions of Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+
  8. SpaceX Hails 'Revolution' After Successful Used Rocket Launch, Landing
  9. Reliance Jio Prime Members, Samsung Galaxy S8 Features & More: 360 Daily
  10. OnePlus Dash Charge Announcement: April Fool's Prank or Power Bank?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.