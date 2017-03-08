Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2017 event is still a few weeks away but the number of leaks related to the Galaxy S8 have increased significantly. Recently, new leaked Galaxy S8 live images showed us the design overhaul alongside other features on the handset. The handset and its anticipated larger variant, the Galaxy S8+, have now been leaked again in a comparison image.

The new leaked live image shows the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in a side-by-side comparison image. The image was posted by a user named Dimitri12 on Slashleaks and purportedly shows both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in Black colour. Based on preliminary leaks, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 is said to sport a screen resolution of 1440x2960 pixels screen resolution which turns out to be the unusual aspect ratio of 18:9. The Samsung Galaxy S8 is widely expected to sport a 5.8-inch screen while the Galaxy S8+ is said to sport a 6.2-inch screen size. A recently spotted trademark at the USPTO had tipped that Samsung may call its new screen as the 'Infinity Display' with 18:9 aspect ratio. The 'Infinity Display' is expected to be Samsung's own version of FullVision Display which was introduced by LG on the new LG G6. The leaked images of the Galaxy S8 have so far claimed long and narrow display on the handset.

The new leaked image also shows a slot for either SIM or microSD card on top while the USB Type-C port alongside speaker grille and 3.5mm audio jack can be seen at the bottom panel. The iris-scanner is also seen in the new leaked live image, and seemingly confirms that both the Samsung Galaxy S8 as well as Galaxy S8+ will come with biometric authentication.

A recent leak claimed that Samsung has pushed back the release of the Galaxy S8 series by a week to April 28.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is all set launch at the company's Galaxy Unpacked 2017 event on March 29 in New York, and it will kick off at 11am EDT (9:30pm IST).