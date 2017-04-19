Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, the flagship smartphones from the South Korean consumer electronics giant, will launch on Wednesday in India. The company has scheduled an event in New Delhi at 12pm IST. Samsung Galaxy S8 price in India and release date aren't known as of yet, but all will be revealed at the event. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for the details.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were launched late last month. In India, they will be available with the Samsung Exynos 8895 SoC. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC variants will only be available in select regions including the US. This should not be a deal-breaker for potential buyers in India, as the two SoCs were recently spotted to have comparable performance - in fact, the Samsung Exynos 8895 SoC beat the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC in some benchmarks.

As for pricing, in the US, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is priced as low as $720 (roughly Rs. 46,700) and the Galaxy S8+ at $840 (roughly Rs. 54,500). We can expect the India pricing of the handsets to be around the US pricing. As for availability, Samsung can be expected to make the two smartphones available from both online and offline retailers. Flipkart earlier this week began teasing the availability.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are identical smartphones, with the only difference being dimensions, battery capacity, and screen size of what the company calls the Infinity Display - featuring dual-edge curved display, minimal bezels on the top and bottom, and 18:5:9 aspect ratio. The displays are certified by the UHD Alliance as Mobile HDR Premium.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 features a 5.8-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED display while the Galaxy S8+ sports a 6.2-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED display. Both bear Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

As we mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will come in two variants powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC (2.3GHz Quad + 1.7GHz Quad) and the Samsung Exynos 8895 SoC (2.35GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad). Both the handsets pack 4GB of RAM and come with 64GB inbuilt storage while also supporting expandable storage via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones sport 12-megapixel 'Dual Pixel' rear cameras with optical image stabilisation and an f/1.7 aperture, while there are 8-megapixel front cameras with autofocus on board as well, also featuring an f/1.7 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ include 4G LTE (Cat. 16), Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. They both support Samsung Pay, with NFC and MST connectivity.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ support wireless charging as well as fast charging. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ pack 3000mAh and 3500mAh batteries respectively. The Galaxy S8 measures 148.9x68.1x8mm and weighs 155 grams. The Galaxy S8+ measures 159.5x73.4x8.1mm and weighs 173 grams.