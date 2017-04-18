Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Displays Affected by Red Discolouration, Some Users Claim

 
18 April 2017
Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Displays Affected by Red Discolouration, Some Users Claim

Photo Credit: KoreaHerald

Highlights

  • Not all users are facing this problem
  • Samsung recommends replacing the device
  • Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ arrives in India on Wednesday

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were launched last month, and went on sale at the start of April in some countries. The company has announced that it has managed to sell 1 million units since April 7, and now early adopters are reporting what seems to be the first issue cropping up on the device. As per a report, some users in South Korea claim a red-tinge is permanently visible on their display, and an analyst claims that this could be because of a colour balance problem in production of OLED panels.

KoreaHerald reports that many users have thronged social media or forums complaining about the issue, while some users are posting photos of a red-tinged phone alongside a normal phone, to prove that the issue persists. An industry analyst cited by the report claimed the issue could be due to a colour balance problem caused due to use of a "deep red AMOLED to strengthen the red."

The report explains that Samsung's Galaxy S8 OLED panel uses two sub-pixels - red green and blue green - and this poses the risk of having a colour balance problem due to two greens. To eradicate this problem, Samsung developed deep red OLED panels, and this reddish tint on specific smartphones may be due to a glitch in the new process.

Not all users are facing this problem though, and Samsung has said, "It is not a quality problem and it can be adjusted with the phone itself. If the colour still appears to be reddish, customers can change it at the service center," the report quotes. However, certain users claim that that their display was already optimised.

If affected, the best thing to do is head to a service centre and ask for a replacement as soon as possible. Samsung is set to launch the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in India on Wednesday, and availability has already been confirmed on Flipkart.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S8 Issues, Samsung Galaxy S8 Discolouration, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

Snapchat User Data Allegedly Leaked by Indian Hackers in Response to 'Poor Country' Remark
Snapchat User Data Allegedly Leaked by Indian Hackers in Response to 'Poor Country' Remark
 
 

