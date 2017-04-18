Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in India on Wednesday. Ahead of the launch, Flipkart has unveiled a separate Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ store confirming its upcoming availability on the e-commerce site.

However, it is nowhere mentioned that the phones will be Flipkart exclusive, so it's likely that other e-commerce players like Amazon India may also sell the devices, apart from offline stores across India. Samsung will reveal all on Wednesday, and Gadgets 360 will be on the ground to give you all the details.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be available in Midnight Black, Coral Blue and Maple Gold colours in India. The pricing details will also be unveiled at the event. Both the smartphones have similar specifications except for display and battery size. Also, the Exynos 8895 variant is expected to arrive to India, and not the Snapdragon 835 variant.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 features a 5.8-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED display while the Galaxy S8+ sports a 6.2-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED display. Both bear Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Both the handsets pack 4GB of RAM and come with 64GB inbuilt storage while also supporting expandable storage via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones sport 12-megapixel 'Dual Pixel' rear camera with optical image stabilisation and an f/1.7 aperture, while there is an 8-megapixel front camera with autofocus on board as well, featuring an f/1.7 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ include 4G LTE (Cat. 16), Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. It also supports Samsung Pay, with NFC and MST connectivity.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ supports wireless charging as well as fast charging. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ pack 3000mAh and 3500mAh battery respectively. The Galaxy S8 measures 148.9x68.1x8mm and weighs 155 grams. The Galaxy S8+ measures 159.5x73.4x8.1mm and weighs 173 grams.