Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S8 Facing Random Restart Issues, Some Users Report

 
01 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy S8 Facing Random Restart Issues, Some Users Report

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ users receiving red tint display issue fix now
  • In the US, some users report random restart issue
  • Samsung yet to acknowledge the random restart issue in the new phones

There seems to be no end to early issues related to Samsung's latest Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones. Some Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users in the US are reporting random restarts. Additionally the fix for the red tint display issue, which was widely reported by Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users, is now rolling out to more regions.

Several Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users took to the company's official forum and XDA Developers forum thread to report the issue. One of the users wrote, "I'm getting the same problem on my S8 standard. Randomly, the screen will have some artefacts appear (nearly always on the bottom) then it just restarts. Happens in safe mode too so it doesn't appear to be an app causing it. Phoned Samsung and they told me to send it back to the retailers and ask for a replacement."

Notably, the first issue was reported by a user who just took out the Samsung Galaxy S8, and was setting it up for the first time. The user wrote in the community forum, "So I picked up my Galaxy s8 and everything seems to be working well except the phone keeps restarting itself. I have had it for about 10 hours now and it has already restarted 7 times while I was using it. It happens when I'm using an app like the camera or Samsung Themes and it doesn't matter if the phone is charging or not. All of a sudden the app freezes, the screen shuts off, and a few seconds later it restarts. Is anyone having the same problem or know of any solutions?"

Samsung Galaxy S8+ users are reporting facing the random restart issue as well. One of the temporary fixes making the rounds in threads is to remove the microSD card from the device. Some Galaxy S8 users however claim that they never inserted a microSD card in their units. Unfortunately, Samsung is yet to officially acknowledge the issue.

In separate news, Samsung has started rolling out the fix for red tint display issue reported by Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users. Last week, the software patch fixing the bug that caused red tint issue was being rolled out to users in South Korea. The company, however, now seems to have expand the availability to more markets. According to Sammobile, Samsung Galaxy S8 users in Turkey and the UK are receiving the fix while Galaxy S8+ users in Germany and Turkey are receiving the same fix.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8

Rs.57,900
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Gorgeous looks and excellent construction quality
  • Brilliant displays
  • Phenomenal camera quality
  • Class-leading performance
  • Bad
  • No flat screen option
  • Nearly unusable fingerprint reader
  • Software stuffed with unnecessary features
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S8 review

Display

5.80-inch

Processor

1.9GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2960 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy S8+

Rs.64,900
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Gorgeous looks and excellent construction quality
  • Brilliant displays
  • Phenomenal camera quality
  • Class-leading performance
  • Bad
  • No flat screen option
  • Nearly unusable fingerprint reader
  • Software stuffed with unnecessary features
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S8+ review

Display

6.20-inch

Processor

1.9GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2960 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3500mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Red Tint, Samsung Galaxy S8 Red Tint, Mobiles, Samsung Red Tint Fix Update, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, Android, Samsung
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Microsoft Creates 'Dubai Font' Typeface for the City
Ola Lost About Rs. 6 Crores a Day in 2015, Filing Reveals
Redmi Note 4
Samsung Galaxy S8 Facing Random Restart Issues, Some Users Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Redmi Note 4
TRENDING
  1. Jio Plans, Nokia 3310 Price, Vivo V5s and LG G6 Launch, More This Week
  2. Sundar Pichai Received Nearly $200 Million in Compensation in 2016
  3. Sachin Tendulkar, Smartron to Launch srt.phone on Wednesday
  4. ISRO to Launch South Asian Satellite on Friday; PM Modi Lists Benefits
  5. The Most Common Reason People Quit Their $200,000 Tech Jobs
  6. Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, Nokia 3310 Price, Release Date in UK Revealed
  7. HTC U Benchmarks Tip Performance at Par With Samsung Galaxy S8
  8. Some Samsung Galaxy S8 Users Are Reporting Random Restart Issues
  9. 5 Things to Expect From Reliance Jio in 2017
  10. Amazon Fire TV Stick vs Google Chromecast: Which One Is Right for You?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.