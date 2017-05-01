There seems to be no end to early issues related to Samsung's latest Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones. Some Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users in the US are reporting random restarts. Additionally the fix for the red tint display issue, which was widely reported by Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users, is now rolling out to more regions.

Several Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users took to the company's official forum and XDA Developers forum thread to report the issue. One of the users wrote, "I'm getting the same problem on my S8 standard. Randomly, the screen will have some artefacts appear (nearly always on the bottom) then it just restarts. Happens in safe mode too so it doesn't appear to be an app causing it. Phoned Samsung and they told me to send it back to the retailers and ask for a replacement."

Notably, the first issue was reported by a user who just took out the Samsung Galaxy S8, and was setting it up for the first time. The user wrote in the community forum, "So I picked up my Galaxy s8 and everything seems to be working well except the phone keeps restarting itself. I have had it for about 10 hours now and it has already restarted 7 times while I was using it. It happens when I'm using an app like the camera or Samsung Themes and it doesn't matter if the phone is charging or not. All of a sudden the app freezes, the screen shuts off, and a few seconds later it restarts. Is anyone having the same problem or know of any solutions?"

Samsung Galaxy S8+ users are reporting facing the random restart issue as well. One of the temporary fixes making the rounds in threads is to remove the microSD card from the device. Some Galaxy S8 users however claim that they never inserted a microSD card in their units. Unfortunately, Samsung is yet to officially acknowledge the issue.

In separate news, Samsung has started rolling out the fix for red tint display issue reported by Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users. Last week, the software patch fixing the bug that caused red tint issue was being rolled out to users in South Korea. The company, however, now seems to have expand the availability to more markets. According to Sammobile, Samsung Galaxy S8 users in Turkey and the UK are receiving the fix while Galaxy S8+ users in Germany and Turkey are receiving the same fix.