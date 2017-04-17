Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S8+ Dual Camera Variant With Optical Fingerprint Scanner Tipped in Images

  hindi
17 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy S8+ Dual Camera Variant With Optical Fingerprint Scanner Tipped in Images

Photo Credit: Weibo

Highlights

  • This new variant has been leaked in a live image
  • The fingerprint scanner is said to be embedded onscreen
  • The dual sensors are housed vertically

Before the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8+, the larger variant was tipped to sport the dual camera setup, but we didn't see it launch at the event in New York. Samsung later launched a 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant in South Korea and China, and now a fresh leak suggests that a dual camera variant may also be in the offing.

A live image leak on Weibo suggests that a Samsung Galaxy S8+ variant with dual camera setup may be in the works. The two sensors at the back are placed vertically below each other, with the heart rate sensor and flash placed right after them. Interestingly, there is no fingerprint scanner at the back, or at the front, and Samsung is expected to embed a fingerprint reader underneath the screen.

Apparently, Samsung was not satisfied with the optical fingerprint technology before launching the Samsung Galaxy S8 last month, but is now confident enough to launch it on its new variant. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 expected to launch later this year, will also introduce this new technology for fingerprint scanning. Reportedly, Samsung has worked with Synaptics to make the onscreen fingerprint sensor. All the other specifications of this variant are expected to be similar to that of the Galaxy S8+.

Samsung is set to launch both the smartphones in India on Wednesday at an event in Delhi, where pricing and availability details will be unveiled. The device is up for pre-registrations on the company website. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are identical smartphones, with the only difference being the screen size of what the company calls the Infinity Display - featuring dual-edge curved display, minimal bezels on the top and bottom, and 18:5:9 aspect ratio - and the battery capacity.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Samsung Galaxy S8 Variant, Dual Camera Setup, Optical FIngerprint Scanner, Mobiles, Android, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

InterBot Launched by Gupshup, Said to Be World's First Bot-to-Bot Communication Platform
MapmyIndia Is Now Map; Also Launches Hey Map Keyboard With Mapping Function
VIVO V5
Samsung Galaxy S8+ Dual Camera Variant With Optical Fingerprint Scanner Tipped in Images
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

VIVO V5
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Starts Disconnecting Those Who Haven't Recharged Yet
  2. Xiaomi Mi 6 to Launch on Wednesday, and Here's Everything We Know So Far
  3. Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Launch New 4G Plans to Counter Reliance Jio Offers
  4. 10 Smartphones With 4GB RAM You Can Buy Below Rs. 20,000
  5. WhatsApp May Soon Make Shifting to a New Number Much Easier
  6. Flipkart Offers Discounts on Electronic Accessories in 'All Access Sale'
  7. Samsung Sends India Launch Invites for Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+
  8. Panasonic Eluga Ray Max, Eluga Ray X Go on Sale in India
  9. Sony India Launches Lineup of EXTRA BASS Headphones and Wireless Speakers
  10. Best Phones Under Rs. 20,000
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.