Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Samsung Galaxy S8 Display to Sport Rounded Edges, Leaked Tempered Glass Protector Tips

 
19 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy S8 Display to Sport Rounded Edges, Leaked Tempered Glass Protector Tips

Highlights

  • The leaked images show holes for iris scanning sensors
  • The images show extremely thin bezels on display
  • The images were earlier thought to be of phone's panels

Numerous leaks regarding Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S8 smartphone have tipped several details regarding the South Korean company's flagship device. Now, leaked images of alleged tempered-glass screen protectors for the smartphone have popped up on the Internet and suggest that the phone will feature a display with curved edges, as well as very narrow bezels.

The leaked images, posted on Twitter by a Polish user, show a pair of tempered-glass screen protectors for the two variants of the Galaxy S8 smartphone, Android Police reports. Apart from the curved display and extremely thin bezels that give the smartphone a distinct look, the leaked images also show the edges of the display to be rounded.

Citing its source, Android Police says that it has confirmed this particular nature of the display. As this aspect of the display (rounded edges) has not been seen in previous leaks, this might be the closest representation of what the device is expected to look like.

Even though the source for the leaked images is not well-known and these are not glass panels for the devices, these protectors feature holes for the iris scanning array's sensors, like one on thr infamous Galaxy Note 7, which were not shown in earlier leaks and is expected to be on the alleged smartphone, notes AndroidPolice.

The person who uploaded these pictures has confirmed that these are not the glass panels of the smartphone, as they were earlier touted to be, but are tempered-glass screen protectors developed by third-party manufacturers. As there is a possibility that Samsung might have shared the design of the device with third party manufactures to help to develop accessories, it is hard to completely disregard these leaked images.

As these are unofficial leaks, we will have to wait till company's official launch event for the smartphone to find out if Galaxy S8 features the same design as these images or not.

Tags: Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Tempered-Glass Leak, Galaxy S8 Leak, Mobiles, Android, Samsung
BSNL to Launch 1,000 Wi-Fi Hotspots to Address 4G Challenges
Flock Team Messenger Unveils Fake News Detector
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S8 Display to Sport Rounded Edges, Leaked Tempered Glass Protector Tips
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 With 4GB of RAM, Snapdragon 625 SoC Launched in India
  3. Nokia Android Phone Flagship With 6GB of RAM Tipped to Launch at MWC 2017
  4. Idea Challenges TRAI's Permission to Allow Extension of Jio Promo Offer
  5. Vivo V5 Plus, V5 Lite Selfie-Focused Smartphones Launched
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Launch in India Today, Watch the Live Stream Here
  7. Amazon Great Indian Sale Returns, 3-Day Festival Begins Friday
  8. Indian Government Wants Apple, but Not All Officials Are Biting
  9. iOS Bug Said to Cause iPhone, iPad to Crash With a Simple Text Message
  10. Is This Reliance Jio's Budget 4G VoLTE-Enabled Feature Phone?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.