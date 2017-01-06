Samsung's Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone already has a lot riding on it after the Galaxy Note 7's fiasco tainted the company's reputation late last year. Thanks to a flurry of leaks, a lot of details about the upcoming Galaxy S8 have already been revealed. A new leaked image may have given first glimpse of the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Slashleaks has shared an image (see below) with Samsung branding at the front claimed to be the Galaxy S8. The images show the smartphone featuring dual-edge curved display. While looking at earlier generations indicates this may be the Samsung Galaxy S8 Edge variant, recent rumours indicate the company will only launch a dual-edge display Galaxy S flagship this year, in two screen sizes.

The leaked image shows Chinese text, tipping that the handset may be a prototype unit which Samsung is working on. From the leaked image, it's apparent that the Samsung Galaxy S8 series will pack greater screen-to-body-ratio compared to the Galaxy S7 series. The new leaked image again tips that Samsung may finally get rid of the signature physical home button placed right below the display.

An earlier report tipped Samsung Galaxy S8 may abandoned the 3.5mm headphone jack while the front camera is said to come with the autofocus feature.

Rumours suggest that the Galaxy S8 may pack 8GB of RAM while the company is also rumoured to be working on a big-screen version of the smartphone - called the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus - featuring a 6-inch display which is expected to fill the gap between the flagship Galaxy S series and the phablet Galaxy Note series. The Galaxy S8 Plus is also said to pack an external S-Pen stylus.

Samsung's pressure-sensitive display technology is also expected to debut on the Galaxy S8, working similarly to Apple's 3D Touch first seen on the iPhone 6s. The flagship smartphone will likely be powered by the recently announced Snapdragon 835 SoC from Qualcomm while an Exynos 8895-based variant of the Samsung Galaxy S8 is also being rumoured.

A recent report claimed that Samsung pushed back the launch of its alleged Galaxy S8 smartphone back to April 2017 from February 2017 earlier in order to gain confidence from consumers before making it available worldwide.