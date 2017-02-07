Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaked Case Hints at Design Overhaul, Dual Cameras

 
07 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaked Case Hints at Design Overhaul, Dual Cameras

Photo Credit: Samsung HDblog

Highlights

  • New case leaks tip design of the unannounced Galaxy S8
  • Fingerprint scanner claimed to be present at the back
  • Samsung Galaxy S8 expected to go on sale from April 21

Samsung Galaxy S8 has been rumoured to come with design overhaul apart from other major features. A flurry of leaks have offered good amount of details regarding the upcoming Samsung flagship smartphone, and a new case leak has surfaced on the Internet offering a slightly better look at the possible design of the handset.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date, Specifications, Price, and More: What the Rumours Say

Samsung Galaxy S8 design

The new case leak also shows that Samsung Galaxy S8 will indeed feature the fingerprint scanner at the back corroborating to earlier leaks. There have been leaks pointing that Samsung may finally ditch its physical home button at the front. The new case leaks were obtained by an Italian publication HD Blog and are claimed to be official accessory from Samsung for the upcoming Galaxy S8. While the larger variant was expected to be the only one with a dual camera setup, the latest case leak tips both the smartphone variants will sport dual rear cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S8 screen sizes

Based on preliminary leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to come in two sizes - 5.8- and 6.2-inch. The new Samsung Galaxy S8 leaked case also tips at two screen sizes for the smartphone. The company is also said to be adding a dedicated button for Bixby - Samsung's new AI assistant which will work with native apps as well. Older leaks tip screen sizes of 5 inches and 6 inches.

Samsung Galaxy S8 key specifications

For specifications, the Galaxy S8 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The handset will pack 64GB inbuilt storage while will support expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB). The Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus are said to sport 3250mAh battery and 3750mAh battery respectively. The smartphones are largely expected to go on sale by April 21.

Samsung Galaxy S8 price

A recent report claimed China prices for the Galaxy S8 - 6GB of RAM with 64GB storage variant is said to be priced at CNY 6,088 (roughly Rs. 59,000) while the 128GB storage variant is said to be available at CNY 6,488 (roughly Rs. 63,000). Evan Blass had previously claimed that Samsung Galaxy S8 will go on sale from April 21 and will cost EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 7,300) more than its predecessor.

Tags: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8 Features, Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaks, Samsung Galaxy S8 Price, Samsung Galaxy S8 Availability, Mobiles, Android
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

AR? VR? Chatbots? What the Future of Google Search Could Look Like
Lenovo Refreshes ThinkPad Laptops With Intel Kaby Lake Processors and More
Micromax Bolt Q381
Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaked Case Hints at Design Overhaul, Dual Cameras
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Gadgets 360 Mobiles Store
TRENDING
  1. Nokia P1 Rumour Roundup: Price, Specifications, and More
  2. Tel Tribunal Asks TRAI for Clarification on Jio's Free Offer
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Launch Set for Wednesday
  4. Asus ZenFone 3S Max With 3GB of RAM, 5000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. BSNL Halves Unlimited Calls Rental for Landlines to Rs. 49 a Month
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8 Case Leak Tips Design Overhaul, Dual Camera
  7. Zen Cinemax 4G with VoLTE Support, 5.5-inch Display Launched at Rs. 6,390
  8. Google Maps for Android Redesigned for Easier Access to Useful Features
  9. Google's February Android Security Update Now Available for Devices
  10. Xiaomi's In-House Pinecone Processor Gets a Social Media Handle
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.