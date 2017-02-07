Samsung Galaxy S8 has been rumoured to come with design overhaul apart from other major features. A flurry of leaks have offered good amount of details regarding the upcoming Samsung flagship smartphone, and a new case leak has surfaced on the Internet offering a slightly better look at the possible design of the handset.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date, Specifications, Price, and More: What the Rumours Say

Samsung Galaxy S8 design

The new case leak also shows that Samsung Galaxy S8 will indeed feature the fingerprint scanner at the back corroborating to earlier leaks. There have been leaks pointing that Samsung may finally ditch its physical home button at the front. The new case leaks were obtained by an Italian publication HD Blog and are claimed to be official accessory from Samsung for the upcoming Galaxy S8. While the larger variant was expected to be the only one with a dual camera setup, the latest case leak tips both the smartphone variants will sport dual rear cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S8 screen sizes

Based on preliminary leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to come in two sizes - 5.8- and 6.2-inch. The new Samsung Galaxy S8 leaked case also tips at two screen sizes for the smartphone. The company is also said to be adding a dedicated button for Bixby - Samsung's new AI assistant which will work with native apps as well. Older leaks tip screen sizes of 5 inches and 6 inches.

Samsung Galaxy S8 key specifications

For specifications, the Galaxy S8 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The handset will pack 64GB inbuilt storage while will support expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB). The Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus are said to sport 3250mAh battery and 3750mAh battery respectively. The smartphones are largely expected to go on sale by April 21.

Samsung Galaxy S8 price

A recent report claimed China prices for the Galaxy S8 - 6GB of RAM with 64GB storage variant is said to be priced at CNY 6,088 (roughly Rs. 59,000) while the 128GB storage variant is said to be available at CNY 6,488 (roughly Rs. 63,000). Evan Blass had previously claimed that Samsung Galaxy S8 will go on sale from April 21 and will cost EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 7,300) more than its predecessor.