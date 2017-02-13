Samsung has seemingly confirmed the existence of the Galaxy S8+ which is expected to debut alongside the Galaxy S8 flagship next month. The South Korean company has made the support page for the Samsung Galaxy S8+ with model number SM-G955FD live in India. Additionally, the company's brand new digital personal assistant Bixby has been leaked in trademark application. Separately, the branding and moniker of the Galaxy S8+ has also been leaked.

Prolific tipster Evan Blass over the weekend shared the expected "Samsung Galaxy S8+" branding and moniker via a tweet, and this was soon corroborated by a thread on Reddit that pointed to the Samsung support page for the Galaxy S8+ being live in India. Notably, no details about the product were seen on the support page. The Galaxy S8+ means that Samsung may finally ditch the Edge branding seen in last two predecessors Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. We can expect Samsung to unveil the flagship Galaxy S8 alongside the Galaxy S8+.

In separate news, Samsung's much-anticipated digital assistant Bixby has been leaked in a trademark application. The application was first spotted by Twitter user Sam ECD Recycling who wrote "Samsung have just sent off this trademark application. Say hello to Bixby!" Notably, the Bixby logo looks like letter B and comes with a description that says, "Smartphones; mobile telephones; portable computers; tablet computers; interactive computer software enabling exchange of information across a computer network; computer software to enable the provision of information via communications networks; computer communication". The description indicates that Bixby may very well the new digital assistant for Samsung devices.

With the Galaxy S8 series, Samsung is widely expected to extend the AI assistant to all native apps on board the Galaxy S8 smartphone. The South Korean consumer electronics giant reportedly wants to push its AI development after acquiring Viv Labs, a US-based artificial-intelligence software company. Based on reports so far, it was expected that Bixby will have Viv Labs playing the major role. Though, a report by Wall Street Journal claims that S Voice will be at core of Bixby, not technology acquired from the Viv Labs acquisition.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are expected to debut in March while are rumoured to go on sale from April.